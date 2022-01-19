To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Jan. 20
10 a.m. — Tablet Tricks & Tips taught by Lilly Vigil at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Participants are welcome to bring their own tablets or borrow one from the senior center. Call 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6:30-8 p.m. — Lake County Food Access Coalition monthly meeting. Email Mara Gwin at mara@lcbag.org for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, Jan. 21
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
6-7:30 p.m. — Author Talk with Molly Sturdevant at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Sturdevant will discuss the Cloud City Mine Strike and the Irish community in Leadville. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for more information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
7-9 p.m. — Trivia with Taryn at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Cover fee is $5, and Tuck & Vittles fare will be available. Proceeds from trivia night will benefit a different Lake County nonprofit each month. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Saturday, Jan. 22
9 a.m. — 2022 Leadville Winter MTB Series: Colorado Cup. The Colorado Cup will feature 100% single track racing. Park at the Climax Molybdenum building at Colorado Mountain College, 901 US-24, and start and finish at the end of Perma Grin. Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series participants can race on scheduled days, or may ride the trails the Friday before the scheduled race and submit their times online. Those opting to race on Fridays must provide their own water, snacks, etc., and be prepared to make any necessary repairs themselves. Sponsored by City on a Hill. Visit cloudcitywheelers.com for details and to register.
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, Jan. 23
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Jan. 24
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4 p.m. — Diamond Tours informational meeting at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 for details.
4-6 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
5:30-6:30 p.m. — Tool Library member orientation at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 or visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
6-8 p.m. — Chaffee County Writers Exchange WE Write seminar via Zoom. The theme for January is “dialogue.” The seminar will be lead by Chaffee County Writers Exchange Vice President Cam Torrens, and is free and open to the public. Register by emailing taorenkai@gmail.com, or visit https://www.ccwritersexchange.org/ for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education work session at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council work session. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.svghd.org/administration or call 719-486-0230 for remote viewing information.
5-6:30 p.m. — Ski wax night at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Participants are invited to wax their own skis/boards. Only 15 spots available; preregistration required. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for more information and registration link.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, Jan. 27
9 a.m. — Senior Advisory Council meeting at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 for details.
9:30 a.m. — Breakfast at Jan’s Restaurant in Buena Vista. Meet at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 9:30 a.m., $2 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.