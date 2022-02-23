After more than a year of operation, Lake County School District’s Family Connectors program is finding new purpose as COVID-19 begins to loosen its grip on the district.
Created to better communication between the school district and its families, the Family Connectors program has worked to relay concise and accurate information on public health guidelines, virtual learning updates and more since late 2020. The connectors, all of whom are bilingual, have also organized workshops for parents, connected families to social services and solicited input from caregivers to bring back to the district.
As Lake County School District (LCSD) moves into a new phase of the pandemic, one where masks are optional and COVID-19 is monitored like any other infectious disease, the Family Connectors are preparing for big changes. One such development is the hiring of Lorena Walker to oversee the program.
Walker, who currently lives in Eagle but hopes to move to Leadville this summer, stepped into LCSD’s family engagement coordinator role earlier this month with a breadth of experience working in the public education system and community organizing. Yet it is her life experiences, Walker said, that allow her to connect well with Spanish-speaking parents and caregivers.
Born in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Walker was adopted and brought to the United States at a young age by two Americans. Walker knew little English when she entered school, an experience that would later come to inform her life’s work.
“Being an immigrant to this country molded the way I see the world and the things I’ve wanted for myself and, more importantly, for my community,” Walked explained. “I was raised in a white community but was noticeably Hispanic. I had a hard time fitting in with both worlds until I realized how impactful being from two worlds can be.”
Fluent in both Spanish and English, Walker has put her love of language and culture to the test, earning a master’s degree in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, teaching English as a Second Language (ESL) in foreign countries and in the U.S., and serving as an advocate for parents of ESL students.
At LCSD, Walker plans to utilize a “boots-on-the-ground” approach to family engagement. Walker and the program’s two connectors, Christina Reveles and Miriam Lozano, will focus on face-to-face contact with families, whether through door-to-door rounds, appearances at the Mobile Learning Center or delivering Smart Bellies grocery bags.
During these visits, connectors might answer questions about how to handle parent-teacher conferences, what dual enrollment opportunities exist at Colorado Mountain College or how to apply for entry into the district’s gifted and talented program. Walker hopes such conversations will lead to a newfound sense of connection between the school district and families.
“As COVID slows down, I think we are really going to see the effects of learning and socialization loss on our children,” Walker said. “I see families coming out for more support in the next year as the effects of the pandemic catch up to them.”
Though some programming already exists for LCSD parents, such as the district’s monthly Family Learning Institute, Walker plans to grow the Family Connectors program’s range of offerings. And though Walker is not yet sure what that looks like, the family engagement coordinator emphasized that events will prioritize Spanish and not be duplicative of those offered by local nonprofits.
“We are hoping to move from a point of just sharing information to actually hearing people and visioning family engagement that creates open and inclusive spaces,” LCSD Healthy Schools Director Carlye Sayler, who previously managed the program, said.
Walker will also pursue the hiring of more family connectors during her outreach efforts. Though LCSD has the budget to pay six connectors, only two are on staff right now.
“The goal is to knock on doors this week and next year have programs in place that address the needs we learn about,” Walker said. “If I know what the community needs, then I can create the programs to match it.”
