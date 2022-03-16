The Advocates of Lake County, a community-based anti-violence nonprofit, hosted a police reform town hall last week, which heard from multiple speakers on a variety of topics related to law enforcement and safety.
According to Jenny Abbott, director of the Advocates of Lake County (ALC), who opened last week’s town hall with a brief introduction of the event, the nonprofit received a grant a few years back from the Colorado Department of Justice to focus on violence prevention in Lake County.
That work entailed forming a violence prevention team within ALC, a group of 14 community partners from different local agencies, including law enforcement. The group convenes regularly to discuss anti-violence issues in Lake County.
Last week’s town hall on police reform was identified as a “community safety priority” by the anti-violence team, said Abbott. The event served as an opportunity for the public to interact with a six-person panel of local law enforcement and safety leaders.
The panel included Leadville Police Commissioner Hal Edwards; Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum; Lake County Judge Jonathan Shamis; Dan Belchan, Lake County’s mental health responder for SolVista Health; Megan Barnett, animal control officer for the Leadville Police Department (LPD); and Mike Vagher, Lake County School District’s chief operations officer, who spoke about student safety.
Senate Bill 20-217
Edwards, who began as Leadville police commissioner last year and has announced his candidacy for Lake County Sheriff in 2022, presented on Senate Bill 20-217, a Colorado police reform bill which passed in June 2020.
Although Senate Bill 20-217 addresses multiple facets of law enforcement protocol, Edwards focused his presentation on use of force, contact and body-worn cameras.
The commissioner explained that under Senate Bill 20-217, choke holds are no longer legal in Colorado. Edwards then highlighted the appropriate context for deadly use of force, use of physical force and new standards for addressing protests and public demonstrations.
The bill also mandates that law enforcement agents report excessive use of force within 10 days of an incident. Edwards stated that all LPD officers have received training on Senate Bill 20-217 and that the department’s use of force guidelines have been updated to reflect the bill.
Senate Bill 20-217 requires that all law enforcement agents wear body-worn cameras when responding to dispatch calls or during any interaction with the public that is initiated by the officer. Edwards said it is incumbent upon an officer to make sure all cameras are charged and operable. The commissioner added that LPD is compliant with Senate Bill 20-217 in that all officers are currently wearing body-worn cameras.
Co-responder program
In 2020, Colorado began its co-responder program with the intention of better serving dispatch calls with a mental health component. At the time, Lake County joined a handful of counties, including neighboring counties Eagle and Summit, in rolling out the program.
As an employee with SolVista Health, a mental health advocacy and resource group based in Salida, Belchan serves Lake County as a co-responder, meaning he responds to dispatch calls with a mental health component alongside officers with LPD and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).
Belchan, who began in his role almost three years ago, explained how the co-responder program works in Lake County.
If officers respond to a dispatch call with a mental health component, they typically call Belchan, who responds to the scene in about three minutes. After officers have deemed the situation safe, Belchan conducts an abbreviated mental health assessment with the individual involved.
If the individual is suffering from a mental health crisis, Belchan explained that he would help transfer the individual to St. Vincent Health. From there, Belchan would refer the case to SolVista Health’s mobile crisis team, which would conduct a more thorough mental health assessment. Officers also have the option of invoking an M-1, or an involuntary hold for 72 hours.
“We’ve been pretty successful with this program so far,” said Belchan, who is stationed at LPD on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday and LCSO on Tuesdays and Thursdays. When Belchan is not working, the mobile crisis unit in Salida fills his role.
Carlye Saylor, Lake County School District’s healthy schools director, asked about response protocols for instances involving students at school. In response, Belchan stated that his role focuses on responding with law enforcement. Any other call related to mental health should be directed to the mobile crisis unit, which can sometimes take hours to reach Lake County.
Belchan added that he is working to expand the co-responder program in Lake County by opening up the resource to different emergency services, such as Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue. Additionally, co-responders would typically respond to a call in the same vehicle as an officer, like in Denver or other areas with more law enforcement staff. Although this does not currently happen in Lake County, Belchan hopes to begin the practice soon.
Shamis stated that the cost of housing in Lake County is the primary barrier to expanding mental health resources, such as the co-responder program. Belchan, who is the only co-responder in Lake County, said SolVista Health is struggling to hire mental health professionals who could relocate to the Arkansas River Valley, despite job postings that have been up for months.
Shamis added that the community justice center could help further expand Lake County’s co-responder program and other mental health resources. The judge encouraged members of the public who attended last week’s town hall to provide input as the justice center project begins.
Animal control
As a popular topic in some Leadville and Lake County neighborhoods, Barnett gave an update on LPD’s news animal control efforts.
Barnett, who served the Summit County Sheriff’s Office prior to joining LPD, began as LPD’s animal control officer in January. Last year, Barnett earned her state certification as an animal control officer and will seek national accreditation in June.
Since beginning as LPD’s animal control officer, Barnett has responded to multiple domestic animal calls throughout Leadville and Lake County. Barnett added that she’s mostly handled loose-dog situations and has even issued a handful of citations.
Another facet of Barnett’s role is animal education, including how to properly register a dog with the Lake County Animal Shelter, a state requirement that Barnett said is often overlooked. She has also dealt with animal abuse and neglect in Lake County, and cited one incident that occurred last month.
Barnett asked members of the public to refer cases of animal abuse and neglect to dispatch services. She added that documentation of abuse or neglect is also helpful in assuring that animals are separated from unsafe situations. Wildlife calls should also be directed to dispatch, although law enforcement will refer those calls to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
School Safety
Although Vagher did not present about school safety, he fielded questions from the public in attendance, and addressed last week’s student walkout at the high school, a protest against alleged racial injustice and punishment policies that disproportionately target students of color.
Some participants at last week’s town hall called on Vagher for a real-time connection between discussions on law enforcement and safety and what happened at the high school. Saylor advocated for increased student participation in conversations about local law enforcement and safety and added that an established forum for information sharing with students would be beneficial.
