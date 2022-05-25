Cloud City Wheelers is revamping Huck Finn Park by building a new pump track and series of dirt jumps.
The nonprofit aims to ease maintenance demands and provide an inclusive space for riders of all skill levels. The new Huck Finn Park will complement Leadville’s current skate park and build upon the park as a whole.
Ground has been broken, and Cloud City Wheelers is aiming for a fall completion date, said Executive Director Sterling Mudge.
Lake County has had a makeshift public pump track since 2007. But after years of use, Mudge said it became hard to maintain.
The new pump track will be paved with asphalt rather than dirt, which will make maintenance easier, according to Mudge.
The shape of the pump track is not as steep as certain sections of the skate park, said Mudge, meaning it will be more beginner and intermediate-friendly. But advanced riders will still have just as much fun because they can carry more speed and jump over things that others have to roll over.
Pump tracks are usually on flat ground with a lot of rollers and berms, said Cycles of Life owner Brian Feddema. When someone “pumps,” they are pulling up on the uphill and pushing down on the downhill to create momentum, so they never have to pedal on the track.
Users first learn how to roll over the bumps in the track, then “manual” over them by lifting the front wheel and going over on just the rear wheel, and eventually double them by jumping from one to another, said Feddema.
Mudge said Cloud City Wheelers is also planning on incorporating a mining theme into the park. The drop-in will be designed to mimic a mining headframe, and the nonprofit is also looking to incorporate historic ore carts into the park.
The goal is to have an underground culvert for users to ride through when going from the parking lot to the dirt jumps to mimic a mining tunnel, said Mudge. The dirt jumps will go over the underground culvert, almost like an overpass. This will help eliminate user conflict at the park.
“We want to pay respect to the amazing history that keeps us here in Leadville,” said Mudge.
In Lake County, community-supported projects may get finished, but Mudge said maintenance doesn’t always follow through. To combat this, Cloud City Wheelers is not only building and funding the park, but maintaining it as well.
Funding sources include Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), and two years of the nonprofit’s annual bike-a-thon, Pedal for the Park. Mudge said Pedal for the Park alone has raised more than $75,000. The event is scheduled this year for July 16. The Wheelers have also put on art shows and flash tattoo events in conjunction with local businesses to help rase additional funds.
Cloud City Wheelers also received a grant from the Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation to help fund the purchase of a mini excavator, said Mudge. The excavator will be used to help maintain Huck Finn Park and the nonprofit’s biking trails around Lake County.
Mudge said he thinks the park improvements will provide inclusive access to an outdoor recreation facility centrally located in town.
“Our hope is it builds stewardship in the community for a wider range of outdoor recreation,” said Mudge.
When Feddema first moved here 17 years ago, there wasn’t a legitimate singletrack for biking. He and his colleagues started improving biking trails and eventually built new ones. He’s seen Leadville become a destination for biking, with Cloud City Wheelers being pivotal in the process.
“I’ve always been a huge advocate for cycling in our community,” said Feddema. “So that’s kind of why I got involved and stay involved.”
