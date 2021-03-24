In a first step to address Lake County’s lack of child care for children under five, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners (represented by Commissioner Kayla Marcella), Lake County Build a Generation and the Lake County Department of Human Services worked with a broad stakeholder group, including local, regional and state agency representatives and local parents in early 2021 to complete a strategic plan. The plan is designed to address our community’s current child care crisis — but also to ensure that all children in Lake County have access to quality, affordable child care for years to come.
A child care coalition facilitated by Lake County Build a Generation will begin meeting in early April to take action on the goals identified in the plan. The coalition will initially prioritize the short-term goals in order to complete at least some of these goals by August. Over the next few years, they will also work on the long-term goals in the hopes of creating, investing in and implementing a sustainable early childhood care and education system for ages birth to five that will ensure Lake County continues to be a great place to raise a family and that will support a thriving future for our whole community.
The new plan has six short-term goals:
— Summer programming: Create summer programming, including “Family Friends and Neighbors Networks” with enrollment for at least 15 children by June 1, 2021.
— Licensed center: Develop and execute a plan to open (or reopen) a licensed center for ages zero to three by August 1, 2021.
— Preschool slots: Expand child care slots for three to four-year-olds by August 1, 2021.
— Information and communications: Create a communications plan around early childhood care and education opportunities in Lake County by August 1, 2021. This will include coordinating communications among agencies to ensure that all families with children ages zero to five know about what child care and early childhood education options are available to them and how to access them, recruit child care professionals, and generate broad-based buy-in to the need for quality child care.
— Staffing: Develop a plan that focuses on retaining and incentivizing early childhood professionals by August 1, 2021.
— Family, friends and neighbors network: Strengthen and expand the “Family Friends and Neighbors Network” in our community by August 2021.
The child care coalition also has three long-term goals:
— Staffing: Hire, retain and pay a living wage to a diverse group of early childhood professionals in order to create equitable access to child care for all families, resulting in having the ideal number of qualified staff by August 2023.
— Financial: Develop foundational and sustainable revenue streams from local, regional, state and federal grant resources, as well as the private sector, to create a sustainable early child care and education system for all interested children ages zero to five by August 2023.
— Facilities: Optimize the use of existing high quality child care facilities, and build new high quality child care facilities, in order to ensure we have enough “chairs” for all interested children ages zero to five by August 2023.
For more information on the plan or to volunteer on the coalition and help build a quality and equitable child care system for all, please contact Hannah Guilford at hannah@lcbag.org or 313-657-8659.
