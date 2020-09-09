Mark Andrew Martinez of Leadville was charged with four counts related to allegations of sexual assault on a child in Lake County District Court last month.
Martinez, 59, was charged with sexual assault on a child-at-risk juvenile, a class three felony; sexual assault on a child, a class four felony; unlawful sexual contact-at-risk person, a class six felony; and unlawful sexual contact, a class one misdemeanor.
After the Leadville Police Department received a report from the parent of the alleged victim that Martinez had assaulted the child, Chief Saige Bertolas contacted Undersheriff Jacob Freidenberger and asked him to conduct an investigation into the matter, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Freidenberger.
Freidenberger responded on the evening of July 23, and subsequently interviewed the alleged victim. After Freidenberger and Detective Richard Watson of the Silverthorne Police Department spoke with the alleged victim at the Treetop Child Advocacy Center in Breckenridge, Freidenberger and Deputy Sam Reynolds asked Martinez to come to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.
Martinez refuted the charges during the interview, according to the arrest affidavit. The interviews with the alleged victim and Martinez warranted evidence sufficient to file for arrest on charges of sexual assault on a child and unlawful sexual contact.
Martinez was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office July 29. Martinez posted bail and was released.
As the charges are criminal, the court placed a mandatory restraining order against Martinez. Martinez is entitled to request a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to pursue the charges against him since they are sexual offenses.
Martinez is scheduled to appear in court on September 24 at 10 a.m.
