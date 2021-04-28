Cloud City Conservation Center wrapped up a month of earth-focused programming at Cloud City Farm on Friday. The nonprofit’s month-long celebration of Earth Day, which included earth-friendly bingo and workshops on sewing and gardening, underlines Cloud City Conservation Center’s (C4) belief that Earth Day is every day.
C4 kicked off April with the distribution of bingo cards prompting participants to complete tasks like “participate in Meatless Monday,” “pick up five pieces of litter” and “bike, walk or ski somewhere you would normally drive.”
On April 13, local seamstress Marty Remsen taught locals how to make reusable grocery bags out of household items. And over the course of two weeks, C4 and Lake County Public Library held three high altitude gardening workshops taught by Lani Meyer, Lee Kirsch, Glenda Dunn and Loretta McEllhiney.
The month of festivities culminated on Friday with Cloud City Farm’s first donation-based farm market of 2021, which included vegetable sales, farm tours and live readings of “Sylvia’s Spinach” in both Spanish and English.
