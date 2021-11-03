The Lake County Community Fund announced earlier this week that Brian Turner has joined the nonprofit’s board of directors.
Turner is the president and chief executive officer for Solvista Health, the nonprofit community mental health center serving Lake, Chaffee, Custer and Fremont counties in rural Colorado. Solvista Health provides integrated mental health, substance use and primary care across eight locations for individuals of all ages and backgrounds.
Prior to joining Solvista in 2018, Turner served as deputy director for the Colorado Behavioral Healthcare Council, a policy and advocacy organization for the state’s community behavioral health system, where he directed a range of programs and efforts focused on strengthening services, increasing funding and improving outcomes for behavioral health in Colorado.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of the organization,” Turner said. “I feel privileged to serve this wonderful forward-thinking community together with many great board members.”
Turner’s experience is rooted in serving purpose-driven organizations and initiatives, including roles as the president of the Colorado Public Health Association, director of Mental Health First Aid Colorado and development director for an international non-governmental organization working in education.
Born and raised in Colorado, Turner earned both his undergraduate degree in business and master’s degree in public health from the University of Colorado.
“The Lake County Community Fund is thrilled to welcome Brian to our board of directors,” said Lake County Community Fund Board President and Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe. “Having worked in the nonprofit sector and behavioral health for most of his career, he will bring a unique perspective as we work to provide for the sustainable future of our community.”
