An effort more than eight years in the making is now just weeks away in Leadville. On Sept. 15-16, big crowds are expected here when the fully completed Leadville Irish Miners’ Memorial is dedicated in Evergreen Cemetery.
Records indicate that 1,339 immigrants are buried in unmarked graves in the pauper section of the cemetery. It is estimated that 70 to 80 percent of those are Irish. The memorial includes the names of those forgotten immigrants, Irish and more, who can now live on in the memory of those who visit the memorial. These men, women, and children were part of a proud, working-class Leadville community that time had forgotten.
“I’m excited to have so many people come together and experience the memorial and really lift up the memories of the people who are buried there,” said Lisa Switzer, the president of the Irish Colorado Network. “Even though we don’t know them, we know their names. We are naming the nameless. That’s really powerful.”
Many of the immigrants came in the late 1870s and 1880s from western Ireland, and about one-third of them came from the copper mining region on the Beara Peninsula near Allihies in West Cork, Ireland. A copper mine in the area closed and a famine was impacting the country. Miners and families heard about the mining opportunities in Colorado and headed west.
On a recent evening, Kathleen Fitzsimmons, one of the project’s key organizers, was at the memorial and visited with a man who was looking for his great, great, great grandmother’s burial site. Fitzsimmons was able to tell the man that she was buried in a shared grave, and where she was located.
“It was magical to be able to help families find their last relatives – to be able to mark the spot and pay respects to them,” she said. “It does make you super proud to be able to give them their names.”
One of the most significant parts of the memorial is that visitors all take something different away from it.
“For some, it’s an immigrant’s memorial,” Fitzsimmons said. “For some, it’s a miner’s memorial. For others, it’s a memorial to stillborn children or women of domestic violence or economic inequities. It can mean so many different things to so many people.”
Estimates show that about 8 to 10 percent of those buried are stillborn children. Half of those buried are under the age of 12, and the average age of those buried is just 23.
The miners were poor, couldn’t afford adequate healthcare and were living at elevations higher than 10,000 feet. Smallpox also made matters much worse - Fitzsimmons said one family alone lost five children to smallpox in one year.
One unique way that visitors will be able to interact with the memorial is by scanning a QR code on-site. That will bring up a recording of the names of those buried in the cemetery, as read by residents of Allihies. About 20 volunteers, young and old, volunteered to read the names. This way, those buried will be able to have their names and ages read by someone with the same Cork accent they likely had.
“It’s so rewarding,” she said. “I have to sort of pinch myself when we’re out there and a new achievement happens. It’s really emotional and powerful that it is coming together. I get very sentimental.”
The sculpture of the miner, which was installed last fall, was created by Irish artist Terry Brennan and cast in bronze at Bronze Services of Loveland. The sculpture is of a life-sized miner on bended knee, facing toward Ireland. Panels with the names of the forgotten immigrants will be added around the base of the sculpture in time for the dedication.
The project, which cost about $300,000, was funded in a variety of ways. More than $141,000 was contributed by the Irish government. Additional support was provided by the Lake County Community Fund, private foundations such as the Heineman, and numerous individual donors.
The cemetery is located at 1601 Poplar Street in Leadville.
Events
A number of free events are planned Sept. 15-17 centered around the dedication of the memorial.
From 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, an East Side Driving Tour will be held with Kathleen Fitzsimmons, Bill Harrington and Dennis Hasty. The tour will include information about the area’s geology and a living history tour of Leadville’s mines. Those interested should meet at the Delaware Hotel Lobby.
Also on Sept. 15 is an exhibit and reception at The Healy House and Dexter’s Cabin (912 Harrison Ave.). The exhibit titled “From Coffin Ships to Pauper Graves: Yesterday’s Leadville Irish and Today’s Immigrant Community” opens at 6:30 p.m. and the reception continues until 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by History Colorado, the UCD political science department and the Rocky Mountain Irish Roots Collective.
On Sept. 16, the memorial unveiling takes place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., followed by the Leadville St. Patricks’ Day Practice Parade, a unique tradition honoring Leadville’s Irish heritage. The parade starts at 3 p.m. at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, located at Ninth and Harrison.
The final event on Sept. 16 is a musical review titled From Cork to Colorado, which will be held at the Tabor Opera House. Tickets are $25.
One loosely organized event is going to cap off the weekend on Sunday at noon, with a bicycle ride led by Floyd Landis.
Driving force
Countless people in Leadville, Denver, Ireland and many more locations were vital in making the memorial happen.
Among the key drivers of the project are a Leadville couple, Fitzsimmons and Luke Finken.
“Luke and Kathleen – the amount of effort they’ve put into this is stunning,” Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe said. “They’ve been the driving force to get this thing done. I can’t say enough about what they’ve done to get everybody to this point.. It’s been really something special.”
“I cannot say enough about them,” Switzer said.
Of course, they weren’t alone.
“I’ve met so many people who are thankfully really willing to go an extra mile,” Switzer said. “Whether it was felling trees or doing ground-penetrating radar or doing excavating. A lot of people donated their time and talent. I find that to be an added dimension of beauty with this. There’s so much goodwill with the project.”
Also key is project historian James Walsh and the Rocky Mountain Irish Roots Collective. Walsh, now a professor at the University of Colorado Denver began researching Leadville’s strong Irish ties as far back as 2004.
“It’s his research that has driven this,” FItzsimmons said.
There was also key support from volunteers in the community, the City of Leadville, Lake County and many, many more.
With so much of the word behind them, Finken said visiting the memorial now brings with it a great sense of pride.
“We pinch ourselves, for sure,” Finken said. “We’re very cognizant of what it has taken and who we’re paying our respects to.”
Mayor visits Ireland
Labbe just returned a few weeks ago from a self-funded trip he took to Ireland to visit a few of the areas where the majority of the miners are from. Labbe was able to visit with a handful of people who’d traveled to Leadville to check on the memorial and its progress.
“It was important for me, personally, to go over there and visit them,” he said. “It’s been a labor of love. All of this has. I can’t describe how delightful that visit was and how much I enjoyed it.”
Labbe heard that about 6,000 miners came to Leadville to work in the mines, and 70 percent of them came from Allihies and County Cork.
“I had some really great experiences, and learned some eye-opening history,” Labbe said.
