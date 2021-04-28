The Board of County Commissioners and City of Leadville announced in a letter to the editor published in the Herald Democrat last week that it was “surprised” to hear of the cancellation of Leadville Boom Days this year.
On April 20, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) met with the Leadville Boom Days Committee to discuss its decision and, as the letter stated, “lend any assistance to them should they determine to host an event this year.”
At the meeting, which took place virtually, Boom Days Committee President Mark Heyde reiterated the committee’s decision to cancel the event in August. This will be the second year in a row that Boom Days is canceled.
“We want to have Boom Days for what it’s meant to be: a community event,” said Heyde. “When it became evident that we might not be able to have the community there, we decided to cancel.”
The BOCC conducted a preliminary meeting with the Boom Days Committee in March to relay information on how to apply for a 2021 special event permit for Boom Days.
Going into March’s meeting, Heyde said the Boom Days Committee was aware that it would not be able to put on an event as large as in the past. The committee had planned to host a smaller version of Boom Days this year that would adhere to health guidelines associated with COVID-19.
About a week after the meeting, the committee announced on social media that the event would be canceled, despite the preliminary planning meeting with BOCC.
“They were supportive, but wouldn’t commit to specific guidelines for the event or that the event would happen at all,” said Heyde, referring to the uncertain developments of COVID-19. “It’s difficult to plan an event with no guidelines or clarity.”
Heyde added that planning for Boom Days usually begins in January, meaning it would have been impossible to coordinate vendors for the event in March.
“We simply don’t have the capacity to make that happen so quickly,” said Heyde. “We are a committee of volunteers.”
Heyde also noted that most of the revenue for Boom Days comes from vendors and that the event, which costs about $50,000 each year, is paid for after it takes place.
“The only way to have Boom Days is to have successful Boom Days events,” said Heyde. “Without vendors and spectators, there isn’t revenue and we can’t pay for the event.”
The 71st annual Leadville Burro Race is scheduled to take place on August 8, despite the cancellation of other festivities. While further details for the event have not yet been ironed out, Heyde said the race will likely take place as it normally would, only without spectators. The start and finish lines for the burro race will likely not be on Harrison Avenue, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.