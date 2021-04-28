Colorado Department of Transportation and prime contractor United Companies will soon begin a repaving project on westbound Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and Frisco. Crews will start work during the first week of May. Westbound lanes will be repaved within the project zone, spanning approximately five miles from mile point 203 to mile point 207. Completion is expected in late fall. Eastbound traffic will not be affected.
Improvements include the removal and replacement of deteriorating portions of three concrete bridge decks, including the westbound I-70 on-ramp at Silverthorne (Exit 205) and potholes from where on-ramp lanes join I-70 because of current traffic patterns. Upgrading the bridge deck will improve safety and minimize pot holes from developing.
“Addressing the delamination on the bridge decks is an important part of improving the motorist experience and maintaining this popular section of I-70,” said Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “We’re looking forward to conducting repairs with a new class of concrete that provides better bonding strength and will lessen overall maintenance and further road damage.”
Repairs will improve the bridges’ integrity and longevity. The full extent of work will be known once the asphalt is removed and the existing concrete is tested for soundness.
Guardrails will also see upgrades on this project, with new features that help prevent future slope erosion. Approximately 15,402 linear feet will be removed and replaced throughout the project.
Work on the project will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., starting on Monday nights and ending Friday mornings. Weekend work is not anticipated, although schedules are subject to change. While work is underway, only one westbound lane will remain open for motorists. Delays may be possible during heavier traffic hours. Bridge deck work could require additional closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.