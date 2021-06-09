The Twin Lakes Infrastructure Committee, an ad hoc group of four Twin Lakes residents, is petitioning the Board of County Commissioners for funds to address the village’s archaic sewer infrastructure.
During a meeting last week with the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), the committee asked for three percent of Lake County’s inbound cash pool from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion federal relief effort that was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Commissioner Kayla Marcella, Lake County will receive about $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan by the end of this year.
“We haven’t made any decisions on how to allocate or spend that money,” said Marcella, who added that those decisions will come this summer once funds start arriving.
Kurt Schweigert, a Twin Lakes resident and Twin Lakes Infrastructure Committee (TLIC) member, said that the three percent, if received, would go directly toward an engineering feasibility study. The study will determine project costs and plans for future maintenance on septic systems. Schweigert said he is hoping to see the study completed by May 2022.
Throughout the past year in Twin Lakes, there have been complaints of septic odor from residents, disputes among neighbors with nearby septic systems, and several stalled or abandoned real estate transactions because of septic system issues.
“This is something the village really needs,” said Schweigert. “Especially as more and more people continue to move here or visit.”
Up until a few years ago, Schweigert said Twin Lakes was mostly vacation homes and part-time residences. But an influx of short and long-term rentals in Twin Lakes have attracted people to the area for more of the year, causing stress on the village’s already dated septic systems.
There currently is not a central septic system in Twin Lakes. Nearly all of the homes in the village have private septic tanks and leach fields. During the meeting with BOCC last week, Schweigert shared a graphic that showed an overcrowding of private septic systems in the village, almost all of which need to be updated.
The issue was further complicated in 2018 when the Lake County Public Health Agency adopted new regulations for on-site wastewater treatment systems. The mandate requires all systems to be inspected before property titles can change hands, a policy that was not required before 2018. Schweigert said the new regulation is stalling several real estate transactions throughout the village because so few of the septic systems are up to date.
For homeowners needing to update their system so they can sell their house, construction in Twin Lakes is not only difficult, given the village’s small property lots, but also costly. Schweigert added it would cost upwards of $20,000 for a property owner to comply fully with the new guidelines.
And though Schweigert said he is not aware of any public health issues related to the failing septic systems at this time, the village’s historically high groundwater levels are disrupting leach fields, which could pollute the area’s typically clean water supply further down the road. Lake County Director of Environmental Health Jackie Littlepage could not be reached for comment on the matter.
“This problem has been recognized for a long time,” said Schweigert, who added that he has been working on this effort for several years.
In 1975, the U.S. Department of the Interior published an environmental statement related to the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, a water diversion and delivery project that led to the construction of the Twin Lakes Dam. The report directly addresses the village’s “sewage disposal facilities,” stating a need for “improvements of these facilities to current standards, and the possible formation of a sanitation district for all or part of the north shore area.”
Schweigert said almost nothing has been done since then to update septic systems in the village, adding that he hopes Twin Lakes forms something akin to a sanitation district in the coming years.
Schweigert proposes converting the village to a small cluster system, in which residents would keep their private septic tanks but have wastewater pumped to a treatment facility. His proposal would, in essence, establish a central system for wastewater management and eliminate the need for private leach fields in the village. Schweigert said he is unsure yet if residents will assume any cost for pipe laying and construction.
In addition to a central wastewater system, TLIC is taking the opportunity to install pressurized water lines throughout the village for fire fighting, a resource the area does not currently have.
“There are a lot of challenges in dealing with a town that is so old with so much history,” said Schweigert. “We want to hang on to that history while also making this a comfortable and safe place to live.”
