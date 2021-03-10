Jury selection began in the trial of Sally Glaser Monday morning, marking the beginning of a 10 day trial for the former educator accused of six charges of sexual assault against students while working at The Center Early Childhood Programs.
At the beginning of the week, jurors completed questionnaires as part of an expedited selection process meant to limit the amount of time they were required to remain in Lake County Courthouse. The responses were reviewed by Lake County District Court to finalize jury selection, and finalists were selected Tuesday afternoon.
The trial is the first to be carried out in Lake County since in-person proceedings were suspended last year in response to the pandemic.
Jurors will wear masks throughout the trial, and COVID-19 screenings will be conducted every time jurors enter the courthouse. The court will attempt to limit how much time jurors spend in close proximity.
“Your safety is of paramount concern to us, and our procedures are according to public health measures,” Fifth Judicial District Judge Catherine Cheroutes told potential jurors Monday morning.
After Glaser waived her right to a speedy trial last year, the court reset the trial to begin in February, but the proceedings were pushed back due to a postponement on jury trials throughout the Fifth Judicial District in response to the pandemic.
In person attendance during the trial is restricted to allow for sufficient social distance between jurors, who will be seated throughout the courtroom. Members of the public may view the trial remotely.
The prosecution and the defense delivered their opening statements Tuesday afternoon after the Herald’s press time.
