The following interview was published in the Herald Democrat on March 12, 1895.
THE HORSESHOE ITINERANT
Father Dyer, Who Preached the First Sermon In Lake County, Tells Some of His Experiences.
A MOST THRILLING ADVENTURE
Terrible Trip Over Mosquito Range In the Teeth of an Awful Storm — A Man Who Has Helped to Form Three States.
Rev. John L. Dyer, who preached at the Methodist church Sunday, was found at the home of Rev. T. W. Jeffrey yesterday. The old gentleman, who has been engaged in the work of redeeming Colorado for a quarter of a century, gave an interesting account of his labors in the state.
“It was given by common consent; I presume I am old enough,” was the way Mr. Dyer accounted for being called “father.”
When asked as to his age, he said, “I have a birthday one of these days; the 16th of March, is it not?” he asked, turning to his son, and mentioning the year 1812 as the one in which he was born. Father Dyer is a native of Franklin County, Pennsylvania, and participated, in his time, in the formation of three states — Wisconsin, Minnesota and Colorado — voting for the members of the constitutional conventions of the states named. He walked from Omaha to Denver in 1861, and afterwards went on foot from Denver to Telluride, carrying his pack on his back. He visited the country about Leadville the same year, when there was nothing but woods and sage brush on these hills. California Gulch was the principal place of business in this part of the mountains. The camp was then called Oro City, and they distinguished gulch mining from placer mining, the gulch mining being down in the ravine, while the mining carried on on the side hills was distinguished as placer mining. California Gulch had been discovered the year before Father Dyer came here. He said he was creditably informed that 10,000 persons had registered at Oro the year before, but he could not verify this. “All I can say,” he said, “is that they built a log church at Oro that seated 200 people, and I am the only man living who ever preached in it. I was here in 1878, with my son, and as we stood on the ground where Harrison Avenue now is, I wanted my son to take up some land, but he said it would do just as well in the spring. That winter lots sold as high as $1,000. The miners I found here in 1861 were mostly Americans, and in that day they were very liberal in the collections, never giving less than a dollar. Sometimes it was very long between collections, and my pants and boots would wear out, but when the collections would come around they always amounted to something.
“The gulch at that day presented a very different appearance from what it does to-day. There were no lode claims recorded and all the ground from what is Printer Boy’s mine down to a little below where the schoolhouse now stands was staked off and had a log cabin on every 100 feet of it. There were saloons and the men were fond of dancing, as they are now.
“Yes, I had some narrow escapes in those early days. I knew of plenty of shooting scrapes, but I never mixed in them, as I was not generally fond of that kind of company. The nearest I ever got to one was when I heard a man ‘holler’ after he was shot, and I was the first to reach him.”
In 1863 Father Dyer found preaching a little dull, and to make an honest dollar carried the mail from Buckskin Joe, where H. A. W. Tabor was postmaster, to Cash Creek. This was sometimes perilous business, and several times Father Dyer came near being lost in the terrible snow storms that at times swept over the Mosquito Range. He tells most graphically of one of these experiences in his autobiography entitled The Snow-Shoe Itinerant, which is full of thrilling tales.
When on his way, with his pack lashed to his back, near the head of Evans Gulch, he looked to the north and saw a black cloud just coming over. The wind that preceded it gave evidence of its terror. No pen can describe the terror it aroused in the mail carrier, for he knew it meant a storm of unusual violence. Taking its bearings, he marked out a course that would best avoid it. He had not gone far when he found he was enveloped in it, and he had no other guide to direct his footsteps than the shapes of the mountains, which by this time had no more definite outline than a white wall.
“I found myself,” says the narrator, “unable to walk more than fifty yards before resting. About the third stop I came to a large rock, and in the midst of the awful surroundings poured out my soul to God for help. I could not make way against the wind, so I bore to the right, which brought me on the range south of the old Indian trail, where there was no way to get down without going over the precipice. I could see nothing but the whirling snow. It took my breath, and I concluded to retrace my steps, for I felt that to stay there or to go forward was equally dangerous. I made a desperate struggle, but went east instead of west. I had gone scarcely three rods when my foot slipped off the precipice. I threw myself back in the snow. The air was so full of snow I could not see whether the pitch was ten feet or fifty. My only chance was to let myself go. I took my snow shoes, one under each arm, holding the crooked end in each hand, for rudders, and, believing that I could thus keep my feet foremost, and saying, ‘O, God, into Thy hands I commit myself,’ I let go. I have never been certain how far I fell, or slid, but it must have been over half a mile. I now discovered that I was on Horseshoe Flat, between the range and timber on Mosquito Creek.”
Father Dyer had many experiences that were equally thrilling.
The first winter he spent in Leadville there were no cows, two goats furnishing the only dairy products of the camp.
