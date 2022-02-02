The Lake County Tourism Panel, which supports the local economy by promoting Leadville and Twin Lakes to visitors, is seeking a tourism manager.
The new position is a unique opportunity for someone to help protect and build the brand of Lake County while welcoming responsible visitation to its community. As tourism and revenues from visitors paying lodging taxes increase, the Lake County Tourism Panel (LCTP) is looking for strong leadership in managing and deploying such revenues to meet its mission. Tourism is one of Lake County’s main economic drivers, providing opportunities for enhanced sustainability, tourism best practices and preservation of local community members’ way of life.
The tourism manager will lead the strategic direction of tourism in Lake County by keeping the community informed and developing marketing materials under the guidance of LCTP volunteer members and community tourism leaders. The position will report to the county manager of Lake County Government and will serve as the main point of contact for LCTP to help execute its mission of “Improving the quality of life for Lake County residents by promoting tourism in a way that supports local businesses and attractions.”
“As our community attracts more tourists to Leadville and Twin Lakes, the increase in lodging tax dollars has allowed us to broaden our vision and expand our initiatives. Having a dedicated staff member will help us more rapidly achieve our goals — particularly in creating sustainable tourism while allowing us to be more responsive to community partners,” said Carrie Mallozzi, LCTP board member and head of the hiring committee.
Other duties include business development, financial oversight and communications management. Full job details and compensation can be found at LeadvilleTwinLakes.com/jobs.
To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to visitleadville@gmail.com by Feb. 15.
