The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).
— On July 16, deputies arrested a Leadville male on outstanding warrants on Empire Valley Drive.
— On July 16, deputies responded to a report of a verbal dispute in progress on County Road 28. One Leadville male was issued a summons.
— On July 17, LCSO took a report of an abandoned vehicle that was wrecked on County Road 11. Deputies responded but were unable to locate the driver at the scene. The driver was eventually located and no injuries were reported.
— On July 17, deputies responded to a report of a driver recklessly passing vehicles on the road on CO 82. One male from Aspen was issued a citation for careless driving.
— On July 17, deputies attempted to contact an individual for an outstanding warrant out of Adams County. One Leadville female was arrested on Seventh Street.
— On July 18, LCSO took a report of an assault that had happened the previous night on Harrison Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
— On July 18, LCSO took a report of vandalism on CO 300. An investigation is ongoing.
— On July 19, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Third Street, and it was discovered that the individual had an outstanding warrant. One Leadville male was arrested.
— On July 19, deputies responded to an assault in progress on Elm Street. One Leadville female was arrested.
— On July 19, LCSO took a report of harassment between parties on Poplar Street. An investigation is ongoing.
— On July 19, deputies responded to a report of a traffic accident on Mountain View Drive. Upon investigation, deputies determined that the incident was medically caused.
— On July 21, LCSO took a report of harassment of a family member on Poplar Street. An investigation is ongoing.
— On July 22, LCSO took a report of bank transactions that were not approved on Harrison Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
— On July 22, deputies responded to a traffic accident involving a motorcycle hitting a deer on CO 82. One Leadville male was treated for injuries.
— On July 23, deputies initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 24. One Leadville male was given a citation for speeding.
— On July 25, deputies responded to a report of a dog fight on U.S. 24. Injuries were reported.
— On July 25, LCSO took a report of trespassing on Harrison Avenue.
— On July 25, deputies responded to a report of a fight between two dogs. Minor injuries to one dog were reported. LCSO did not provide a location of the incident in its report.
— On July 26, deputies responded to a report of an assault on Harrison Avenue. No injuries were reported.
— On July 27, deputies responded to a report of an individual driving under the influence. One male was arrested on West Second Street.
— On July 28, deputies took a report of ongoing harassment on Poplar Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat at editor@leadvilleherald.com and updated information will be published once verified.
