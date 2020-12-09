A grant from the Colorado Tourism Office will provide the Lake County Tourism Panel with funding for video development and promotion in 2021. Additional Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) support is helping to determine recent visitor impacts on public lands in Lake County.
The tourism panel was awarded a $12,500 marketing matching grant from the CTO to create a series of brand videos in 2021. The videos are intended to drive visitation to Leadville and Twin Lakes businesses and attractions in all seasons, with a focus on fall and winter. Grant funds will also be used to promote these videos through digital advertising, public relations, LeadvilleTwinLakes.com and the @VisitLeadville social media accounts.
The videos will follow the brand pillars revised in 2020 through community visioning sessions: Top of the Rockies — Majestic Beauty and Outdoor Adventure; Genuine and Historic Mountain Towns; and Welcoming, Gritty Spirit. All videos will encourage visitors to behave responsibly.
“The branding work was intended to capture the spirit of Leadville and Twin Lakes so that we attract visitors who appreciate our unique community and culture,” said Lake County Tourism Panel Chair Stephen Whittington. “The new videos will highlight our outdoor recreation, history attractions, and local businesses while encouraging visitors to respect Leadville and Twin Lakes.”
The Lake County Tourism Panel has also received 50 hours of mentoring from the CTO and its Colorado Rural Academy for Tourism (CRAFT) program, at no cost to Lake County. The CTO mentor is leading two efforts within Lake County to understand the scope of visitor impacts in 2020, primarily the ones on public lands and the visitor traffic to local businesses and attractions. Community outreach includes discussions with local land managers and trail volunteers, plus a survey for tourism businesses.
The mentoring began in November 2020 and will conclude at year end. Feedback will be used to develop messaging for videos and other promotions to guide visitor behavior in 2021.
The CTO grant program awards funding to eligible applicants for projects that promote the state as a tourism destination, supporting CTO’s mission to “drive traveler spending through promotion and development of compelling, sustainable travel experiences throughout our four-corner state.” Tourism is widely regarded as the Colorado industry most deeply impacted by COVID-19 containment in 2020.
The panel hopes the project will spur future economic development and recovery for the tourism industry next year and beyond. The CTO’s Marketing Matching Grant Program awards grants up to $25,000 and applicants must demonstrate a 1:1 match.
