The city of Leadville and several nearby points of interest are portrayed in “Silent Altitudes,” a fictional thriller by New Hampshire author Michael James Emberger.
Set in the near future, a global atmospheric carbon reduction system is constructed by the United Nations to combat climate change. Startup day arrives and the world looks up to the sky with hope, but sabotage and conspiracy lead to catastrophic destruction. Leadville becomes a safe haven for refugees as the system operates at progressively higher altitudes, and the scientists who designed it must find a way to shut it down, or die trying. Other local settings include Camp Hale, the Colorado Trail and Copper Mountain. “Silent Altitudes” was released March 30 from Ambassador International.
