The following individuals are listed with decisions related to charges against them by the Lake County Office of the District Attorney for the 5th Judicial District. F=felony; M=misdemeanor; PO=petty offense; TI=traffic infraction (classes A and B); level 1 is the most serious offense. Any charge with a D in front is a drug charge.
— Jorge Ivan Garcia-Perea, 33, Leadville: disorderly conduct (PO1), criminal mischief (M2), two counts of menacing (M3), second degree burglary (F3).
— Justin Paul Schwabline, 63, Leadville: sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (F3), contributing to the delinquency of a minor (F4), assault in the third degree (M1), child abuse (M2).
— Jorge Carlos Reyes-Ramirez, 29, Vail: two counts of second degree burglary (F3), two counts of menacing (F5), two counts of first degree criminal trespass (F5), two counts of criminal mischief (F6), violation of a protection order (M1), three counts of violation of bail bond conditions (M3).
— Jesse Robert Flores, 20, Eagle: criminal impersonation (F6), theft (F4).
— Kyle Ian Dempsey, 31, Leadville: assault in the third degree (M1), menacing (F5), child abuse (M1).
— Luis Roger Barrios, 35, Leadville: three counts of perjury in the second degree (M1), violation of a protection order (M1), three counts of forgery (F5), violation of bail bond conditions (F6).
— Nicholas Beckwith, 32, Alamosa: third degree criminal trespass (PO1), criminal mischief (M2), menacing (F5), assault in the second degree (F4).
— Clacke Hoover, 56, Leadville: menacing (F5), harassment (M3).
— Devante Zashawn Turner, 22, Texas: assault in the second degree (F4), harassment (M3), assault in the third degree (M1).
— Jonathan Eliseo Lovato, 36, Lakewood: criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree (F2), assault in the second degree (F4), assault in the third degree (M1), false imprisonment (M2), harassment (M3).
— Benjamin Nicholas Yoho, 32, Leadville: criminal impersonation (F6).
— Sergio Lazaro Ramirez, 45, Westminster: criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree (F2), assault in the first degree (F3), assault in the second degree (F4), menacing (F5).
— Cory Brandon Prout, 34, Leadville: aggravated incest (F3), sexual assault on a child (F3), sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (F3).
— Jared Michael Brown, 33, Leadville: murder in the second degree (F2), two counts of crime of violence (SE).
— Zachary Andrew Liuzzi, 22, Thornton: assault in the first degree (F3), unlawful sexual contact (F4).
— Fernando Saucedo Hernandez, 26, Leadville: assault in the second degree (F4), assault in the third degree (M1), child abuse (M2), harassment (M3).
— David Gilbert Griego, 35, Leadville: possession of drug paraphernalia (DPO), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (DMI), aggravated motor vehicle theft in the second degree (F6), introducing contraband in the first degree (F4).
— Hara Krystal Tufte, 22, Leadville: two counts of disorderly conduct (PO1), resisting arrest (M2), obstructing a peace officer (M2), criminal attempt to commit assault in the second degree (F5).
— Ashley Nicole Reid, 33, Leadville: violation of bail bond conditions (F6), violation of a protection order (M1).
— Jorge Reyes-Ramirez, 29, Vail: two counts of violation of a protection order (M1), violation of bail bond conditions (F6).
— Benjamin Nicholas Yoho, 32, Leadville: assault in the second degree (F4), criminal attempt to commit assault in the second degree (F5), menacing (F5), menacing (M3).
— Zachary Joseph Somerville, 26, Leadville: assault in the second degree (F4), assault in the third degree (M1), harassment (M3), disorderly conduct (M3).
— Christopher Marley Byrne, 18, Thornton: assault in the second degree (F4), assault in the third degree (M1), harassment (M3), disorderly conduct (PO1).
— Richard Brandon Berg, 28, Leadville: violation of bail bond conditions (F6), violation of protection order (M1), obstructing a peace officer (M2), resisting arrest (M2), disorderly conduct (PO1).
— Jorge Ivan Garcia-Perea, 33, Leadville: second degree burglary (F3), first degree criminal trespass (F5), violation of bail bond conditions (F6), violation of a protection order (M1), unlawful sexual contact (M1), indecent exposure (M1).
— David Bruce Ferguson, 61, Leadville: criminal attempt to commit assault in the second degree (F5), two counts of assault in the third degree (M1), harassment (M3).
— Daniel Frank Sandoval, 45, Leadville: leaving the scene of an accident (F4), vehicular assault (F4), compulsory insurance (T1), failure to report accident or return to the scene (T2), no operators license (T2).
— Dustin James Wells-Gonzales, 37, Leadville: vehicular eluding (F5), resisting arrest (M2), reckless driving (T2), failure to stop for a stop sign (TIA).
Individuals charged with a crime are considered innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.