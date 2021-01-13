The Chaffee County Writers Exchange (CCWE) is sponsoring the January “WE Write” free writing session, Monday, January 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom. All members of the public are welcome.
The topic of January’s “WE Write” is, “Segues!”, led by Laurel McHargue, novelist, Salida resident and ‘parent’ of six egg-laying, entertaining ducks. A segue — not to be confused with the two-wheeled personal transporter known as a “segway”— is a smooth transition from one topic or section to the next. In this “WE Write” session, McHargue will offer tips for utilizing transitions in writing, in an effort to improve participant’s writing flow and make for a more enjoyable reading experience should participants choose to share your work. Exercises are based on Natalie Goldberg’s method for writing freely and spontaneously.
To RSVP and receive the Zoom meeting link, email laurel.mchargue@gmail.com by January 24.
