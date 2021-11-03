On Sept. 30 at approximately 10:25 p.m., Colorado State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic accident along U.S. 24 near the area commonly known as Escondido Flats.
Upon arriving at the scene, an officer with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) noticed a black Jeep Wrangler on the west side of U.S. 24. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
The vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Shelby Woods of Leadville, was travelling westbound on U.S. 24 before veering off the road and colliding with a guardrail.
After hitting the guardrail, the vehicle swerved to the opposite side of the road where the Jeep collided with a tree, spinning the vehicle.
St. Vincent Ambulance Service responded to the scene and Woods was later pronounced deceased. CSP recently released its report on the accident to the public after concluding their investigation.
