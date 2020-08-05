The Lake County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is moving forward with work on the south fire station.
At a special meeting July 30, the commissioners selected an architecture and design firm to complete a review of a new plan for the delayed project.
After selecting a new project manager last month, the BOCC put out a request for proposals seeking an engineering firm to complete a review of the existing plan – a crucial step in moving forward with selecting a general contractor, Chris Floyd, legal counsel for the county, said in the meeting.
Hord Coplan Macht, the same architectural firm contracted for the new West Park Elementary School building, was selected after an executive review board rated the bids received based on price and ability to meet the requirements of the project. Three firms submitted bids for the project amidst others who expressed interest, Commissioner Kayla Marcella said.
Hord Coplan Macht submitted the lowest bid for the project, agreeing not to exceed $63,820. The firm also agreed to provide engineer approval of construction plans prepared by the station’s project manager.
According to Marcella, a stamp of approval on the new plans from an architectural firm will aide Lake County Government in claiming money from the bond against the previous general contractor, Peak 360 Services & Homecrafters. Hord Coplan Macht’s approval will allow a new general contractor to work on the project without having to assume the liability of the work done by the previous contractor.
The original plans for the south fire station were created to residential standards as opposed to commercial specifications, and are inadequate as a result, Floyd said. This compounds the need for engineer approval of the new plans.
“We don’t have the expertise in-house for that type of thing,” Marcella said in addressing the need to hire a third-party firm.
If Hord Coplan Macht is able to demonstrate the deficiencies in the previous design plans, the county may be able to recover the costs of contracting the architectural firm with money from the bond against the previous general contractor.
