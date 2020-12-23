The City of Leadville finalized and adopted its 2021 budget last week with an emphasis on increased salaries for city employees and funding of local nonprofits.
While much of next year’s funding was allocated before the beginning of the month, City Council made a few changes to funds for local organizations and city departments at its Dec. 1 meeting.
Among the changes made were increased funds for the Tabor Opera House and delaying the purchase of equipment for the Leadville Police Department.
The Tabor Opera House petitioned City Council to allocate $55,000 to fund what representatives described as a much-needed executive director position for the organization.
By bringing on a paid executive director, the organization hopes that the Tabor can maintain and expand its operations by lessening the load of current volunteers, as explained by Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation board members Sara Edwards and Carl Schaefer.
Edwards and Schaefer both urged the city to fund the historic organization in light of its importance to the town’s economy and culture – sentiments that council members widely agreed with.
City Council unanimously approved the full $55,000 request, up from the $35,000 originally slated for the organization.
The funding will not likely be renewed annually, but is meant to set the Tabor Opera House on a path to financial self-sufficiency, council members agreed.
While the Tabor will be fully funded next year, the Leadville Police Department’s request for vehicle dashboard cameras, which council members said the department added late in the budget process, was rejected.
As proposed, dashcams would have been purchased at approximately $10,000 per year over a five year period.
Council members turned down the request partly out of the last-minute nature of the ask and partly for the expense it posed to the city.
Though dashcams will not be included as a city expense in the 2021 budget, the Leadville Police Department will see increased salaries, as will other city departments.
In an effort to match salaries in city departments with comparable roles in Lake County Government positions, the city increased salaries for nearly every department, taking the first step in what Mayor Greg Labbe described as a years-long process to match pay between the two governing bodies.
City Council also agreed to fund the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation in the amount of $24,000 next year.
While remaining conservative in its projections, the city is anticipating the upward trend it has seen in sales tax revenues will continue through next year with caution in light of the ongoing pandemic.
As adopted on Dec. 15, the city’s general fund stands at $4,455,225, with a total of $1,501,256 in all other funds for 2021.
