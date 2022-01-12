The first couple weeks of 2022 have already flown by, and we look forward to a year of fun-filled recreational activities.
Join the Lake County Recreation Department family for our first special event of the new year — the Full Moon Glow Skate on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. The lights will be turned off (weather permitting) for skating under the full moon and free s’mores kits will be handed out for roasting. Admission and skate rental fees still apply, and glow necklaces will be available for $2.
On Monday and Wednesday nights, open gym takes place at Lake County Intermediate School for only $2 per person from 6 to 8 p.m. Play basketball, racquetball, walk or run on the indoor track, or lift some free weights. Youth under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Indoor pickleball is currently underway on Friday evenings at the Sixth Street Gym, and drop-ins are welcome. Pickleball is a popular sport among seniors, but is challenging enough for the competitive athlete. The game is played with a large paddle, whiffle ball and low nets. The recreation department will provide the equipment. The cost is $40 for a full session or $6 per drop in.
For those looking to enhance fitness in the new year, Kim Pierron is teaching Fit Happens on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m. Kim will be sure to get your heart pounding with a mixture of cardio, strength and stretching at the Sixth Street Gym.
Looking for something less intense? Join Sarah Street on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Sixth Street Gym for Community Hatha Yoga. All abilities and levels are welcome. Sarah’s classes focus on using breath and gentle movement to improve strength, posture, balance and flexibility.
Punch cards are available to purchase for Fit Happens and Hatha Yoga, 10 punches for $45 or 20 punches for $75. Participants can also drop in for only $6.
The Huck Finn Ice Rink is open daily for skating for people with their own skates; the warming hut opens at 4 p.m. during the week and noon on the weekends. Visit the department’s website for all facility hours and admission and rental prices.
Last but not least, the 2022 recreation guides are here. Stop by our office to grab a copy or check it out online. Call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494 or visit the department’s website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation for information about programs and facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.