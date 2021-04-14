Colorado Mountain College will host its fifth sustainability conference from 9 a.m. to noon on April 23. Presented by Colorado Mountain College’s (CMC) sustainability studies program, “Envision Sustainability 2021” will be accessible through Zoom across the college’s district and beyond.
Renowned photographer, filmmaker and writer Pete McBride will provide the keynote address, discussing his perspectives on environmental and social stewardship. A native Coloradan, McBride grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley and has spent two decades traveling to over 75 countries on assignment for National Geographic, Smithsonian and others, while advocating for the conservation of water and wild places. In addition to his award-winning photos and films, his book, “The Grand Canyon: Between River and Rim,” won both the National Outdoor Book Award and the Public Lands Book of the Year in 2019.
The conference will also feature CMC President Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, who will discuss the college’s vision for sustainability throughout its mountain communities. Over 30 graduating sustainability studies students from across the college will also give succinct “flash talk” presentations based on one of four major themes: community development, land and river management, social justice and sustainability, and climate change adaptation.
Spots for the conference are filling up fast. For more info and to register, please visit https://coloradomtn.edu/sustainabilityconference/. The conference is free and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
