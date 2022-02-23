To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Feb. 24
9:30 a.m. — Breakfast Club. Location TBD. Van will leave the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9:30 a.m. $2 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
9:30 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners and Lake County Sheriff’s Office work session at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with Rorey Carroll at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
6:45 p.m. — “Mission Mt. Mangart: The Mighty Story of the Legendary 10th Mountain Division” film screening at Lake County High School, 1000 W. Fourth St. The story of the 10th Mountain Division is told in a new 70-minute historical documentary written, produced and directed by Chris Anthony, a professional skier and member of the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame. The event will also feature a live film introduction and post-show Q&A with Anthony. There will be a suggested admission donation of $10 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative and the 10th Mountain Division Descendants Rocky Mountain Chapter. Attendees are asked to be prepared to honor Lake County School District COVID-19 regulations. Visit https://www.facebook.com/MissionMtMangart for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, Feb. 25
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1 p.m. — 10th Mountain Division Ski-In Daze ski down at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Join the 10th Mountain Division Descendents and local third graders for the annual 10th Mountain Division ski down. Those wishing to participate should meet just below the top of the Molly Mayfield trail at 1 p.m. The ski down will begin at 1:30 p.m., and will be followed by a memorial ceremony at the 10th Mountain Division Memorial near the entrance to Ski Cooper at 3:30 p.m.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Saturday, Feb. 26
9 a.m.-noon — Free Family Ice Skating Day at the Huck Finn Ice Rink, 445 Maple St. Project Dream and Get Outdoors Leadville! invite the Lake County community for free ice skating at Huck Finn Ice Rink. Hot food and drinks will be provided, and all skating costs will be covered. All ages, backgrounds and abilities welcome. Visit https://www.lakecountyschools.net for details.
1:30-4 p.m. — The Learing Source hybrid English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. Hybrid classes will be held in person at the library on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with Chris Nasca at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
Sunday, Feb. 27
1-2 p.m. — Ski with a Ranger at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. All participants should be comfortable with intermediate runs, specifically Trails End and Homestake. Topics rangers will cover include: Identifying animal tracks in the snow and discussing the wildlife that can be found at Ski Cooper; how to identify the different tree species found at Ski Cooper; the mountain peaks and other physical features visible from Cooper on a sunny day and more. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
2-4 p.m. — 4-H Funday at Lake County Intermediate School, 1000 W. Sixth St. Lake County residents are invited to explore 4-H project areas. Contact Anita Harvey at 719-539-6447 or brokenarrows4hclub@gmail.com for more information or to volunteer at the event.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Feb. 28
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1-2 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition meeting via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information, or https://www.lakecountyco.com/public-health/pages/lake-county-breastfeeding-coalition for coalition details.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learing Source in-person English language classes at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
5:15-6:30 p.m. — Teen game night at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education work session at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition support group at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/public-health/pages/lake-county-breastfeeding-coalition for more information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, March 1
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, March 2
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9-11 a.m. — Food Bank of the Rockies mobile food box distribution at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learing Source in-person English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
5 p.m. — Leadville Sanitation District Board of Directors meeting. at the Leadville Sanitation District office, 911 Hwy 24. Call 719-486-2993 for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — The Learing Source hybrid English language classes. The Learning Source is partnering with the Lake County Public Library (LCPL) to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. For the hybrid model, classes will be held in person at LCPL on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, March 3
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with Patrick Torsell at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
