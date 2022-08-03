Ultralight custom gear company Nunatak is almost fully settled in Leadville and aims to open shop again in mid-September.
Nunatak is renowned for its customizable and unique items, including bear canisters, down quilt sleeping bags and ultralight backpacks.
Once the company opens back up, they will even introduce sleeping bags for dogs that come in five different sizes.
But the custom high-quality items come with a bit of a wait – eight weeks, for instance, said owner Jan Nikolajsen.
Nunatak halted its normal operations completely this March while embarking on the journey from Moab, Utah, where they made products for 25 years before deciding to relocate.
“We saw a lot of changes,” said Nikolajsen of Moab, citing an influx of motorsports and increased noise. “It became too much for a lot of our friends, so they moved away. Finally we just couldn’t handle it anymore.”
For Nikolajsen, who is originally from Denmark, moving to Leadville made a lot of sense due to its genuine, small-town vibe. The climate here is also similar to Europe, he added.
As a young adult, he used to mountaineer in the Alps, but has taken a step back to enjoy backpacking these days, since it doesn’t create as much stress for the body.
When Nikolajsen moved to the U.S. in the 90s, he got a job at an REI in Seattle, Washington and met Tom Halpin, his friend and fellow outdoor enthusiast who would go on to start Nunatak.
For a while Nikolajsen helped run the business alongside Halpin, but it was kind of something that went in and out of his life until 2016, when Halpin decided to sell Nikolajsen the business and make him the new operator.
Sales kept rising after Nikolajsen took over due to high demand. For a while he continued running the business with his family in Moab, even though they had plans to move to Leadville.
There just wasn’t enough manpower to handle all the orders, resulting in seasonal closures on some popular products, said Nikolajsen.
Now they’re scaling back. The staff consists of the Nikolajsens here in Leadville and a couple of loyal employees in Seattle and Moab who help with manufacturing.
“We’re not very growth-oriented,” said Nikolajsen, wanting to avoid the stress that comes from either too many employees or difficulty finding people with specialized skills.
The family is converting their East Fifth Street garage into Nunatak’s new operations and manufacturing base, and they look forward to once again shipping their products around the country, just at a slower pace.
Offering a few really good, high-quality and unique products is their intention.
The ultralight packs are designed to carry anything from bear canisters to both canine and human sleeping gear.
Readers can learn more about Nunatak at https://nunatakusa.com/ and check out current and upcoming products on Instagram at @nunatak_gear.
