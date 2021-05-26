ElevateHER, a Chaffee County nonprofit that connects young women across the Arkansas Valley with the great outdoors, empowering young women and building foundational skills for careers in the outdoor industry, will host its first Climb-a-Thon fundraiser on Friday, May 28.
Funds raised from the event will support elevateHER’s 2021 summer programming session, including the summer Capstone Trip, a four-night river trip on the San Juan River.
Beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Peak Fitness in Buena Vista, the elevateHER girls will be climbing for two hours on the gym’s 3,000-square-foot climbing wall.
“They are asking for pledges to see how many climbs they can complete within two hours,” said elevateHER Adventure Director Josie Johnston. “We will have staff there to keep track of the number of climbs they each complete.”
Marcus Trusty, owner of Peak Fitness, said, “I’ve done these before, like with the high school football team we’ll do a lift-a-thon, so people will pledge a certain amount of money for pounds lifted, then the team lifts weights and they total all that up.”
Instead of pounds lifted this time, pledges are made based on climbs completed.
While spectators won’t be allowed during the event, the two-hour climb will be livestreamed on elevateHER’s Facebook page at @ElevateherCO.
“Not only do you pledge money, but then you can watch them actually go through everything, which is pretty cool,” Trusty said.
Peak Fitness has hosted the elevateHER girls at the facility for over four years, he said, as a place where they can continue to hone their climbing skills during the winter months.
“We’ve had several of (the girls) who, after they’ve gotten older or feel really comfortable come back and climb on their own and participate in the regular fitness aspect of our facility too. It’s been nice to see that growth and development over a several-year period,” Trusty said. “And they do a ton of other outdoor activities, so I know what happens in our facility happens all over the place.”
Pledges can be made at Peak Fitness, Salida Boulders, or by contacting Sydney at 719-221-8262 or Caroline at 719-239-4643 at elevateHER. Individuals can also donate directly on the elevateHER website, elevateherco.org, or directly on Venmo at @elevateherco.
