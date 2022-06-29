Elected officials and community members disagreed during a June 23 special meeting over the latest proposed affordable housing tier system outlined in the drafted Community Housing Guidelines, which will now be reviewed and approved by the Leadville Lake County Regional Housing Authority (LLCRHA), which has yet to form.
City Council and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will not be voting to approve the drafted Community Housing Guidelines, but will give guidance to members of the new housing authority board.
The board will have seven total members: one person elected from City Council, one elected from BOCC, two community members who apply to be the city and county representatives, and then three “at-large” members that the first four board members will appoint.
“At-large” means these members are not representing the city or county, but the community as a whole. These are all unpaid volunteer positions.
Having a board dedicated to housing will ideally move the process along quickly. It’s been challenging for different stakeholders to reach any consensus over the last few months without a dedicated board, said Jackie Whelihan, director of the Lake County Housing Department.
The June 23 meeting with the county, city and Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD) originally aimed to adopt the guidelines and housing authority by-laws, but government leaders decided to wait until a new intergovernmental agreement is complete and the new housing authority is finalized.
City Council and BOCC plan to approve an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) on July 19 that will create LLCRHA.
Whelihan said the hope is that once the IGA is approved by the city, the new board can get started and finalize the housing guidelines within a matter of months.
City Council and BOCC members will not adopt the community guidelines formally, but will instead give guidance to the regional housing authority board who will make a final decision, said Michael Yerman, disaster recovery planner for SCEDD.
The existing Leadville Housing Authority was formed under a different statute that doesn’t have taxing authority, so the legal recommendation was to start a new IGA under a different statute that might allow for taxation in the future if necessary. Potential taxation would have to be on a ballot for the public to vote on.
It’s not yet clear what powers the new housing authority will use to generate revenue to fund the new regional housing authority. The city and county are working to avoid property taxation as a form of revenue, said Kristi Galarza, housing manager with Lake County Build a Generation (LCBAG).
Shape Architecture and the SE Group also gave presentations at last week’s meeting on possible affordable housing sites based on reporting from a May 25 analysis workshop. There are three potential study areas and five individual sites that could be suitable for affordable housing development. Site area one, or the North Leadville site, is near the Mineral Belt Trail and Lake County Intermediate School.
Site area two consists of three smaller sites on both the east and west sides of town — West Third and Chestnut streets and East Fourth and East Eighth streets. Site area three includes three parcels located in southwest Leadville along U.S. 24.
“We’re being very strategic with creating the regional housing authority because we’re going after a large DOLA (Department of Local Affairs) grant,” said Whelihan. The $1 million grant would go toward infrastructure work, including water, sewer and remediation of the three affordable housing areas proposed by consultants.
Tier system
Part of the June 23 meeting focused on proposed tiers for the affordable housing lottery system in the latest community guidelines draft. LLCRHA will operate the lottery in tiers based on income, residency and employment criteria. This means the housing authority will fill all available housing units starting with Tier 1 and move down to Tier 5 until all units are filled. The higher someone is in the tier system, the more likely it is they’ll be selected for available units. Additional lottery entries are availability based on how long someone has worked and lived in Lake County. The proposed tier system is as follows:
— Tier 1: Special right of first refusal.
— Tier 2: Lake County-based employee making 140 percent area median income (AMI) or less.
— Tier 3: Lake County-based employee making 200 percent AMI or less.
— Tier 4: Lake County resident of four or more years making 140 percent AMI or less.
— Tier 5: Any other permanent Lake County resident.
Galarza explained what the lottery and tier system might look like in practice. She gave an example of the city building and subsidizing three houses. If ten people are interested in a unit, two may not actually qualify for the affordable housing right off the bat.
Now there are eight people left. If four people qualify under Tier 1, they get to live in the units and nobody under Tier 2 or 3 down qualifies. “And that’s the equity problem that keeps coming up,” said Galarza.
For instance, council members disagreed over whether Lake County residents who commute to work outside the county should be included in Tier 2 with Lake County based-employees.
Council member Christian Luna-Leal said he didn’t think the tier system is equitable in any way and doesn’t support people who commute and who are also typically people of color.
Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe said he felt the tiers were equitable and didn’t think race concerns should be a factor in the decision-making process.
Council member Tim Hill agreed with the mayor and said race should not be considered in tier construction. “We’re not deprioritizing anybody,” said Hill, adding that the local workforce should be the city and county’s priority.
Luna-Leal said there are reasons commuters don’t work in town. He said wages are not high enough to sustain their families, and people get turned away from jobs.
Around 75% of Lake County residents commute outside of the county for work.
“We need to make sure that we are making sure our constituents – all our constituents – are properly represented,” said Luna-Leal. “This is not proper representation.”
Labbe emphasized the fact that affordable housing is completely subsidized by the city and county – Summit and Eagle counties aren’t doing that for Lake County residents. Providing commuters with subsidized housing would mean providing other counties’ employees with housing.
“It’s astonishing to me that there are members of council that don’t feel it’s important to prioritize local workforce,” said Hill.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, community members also expressed disagreement with leaving commuters out of Tier 2, along with other concerns.
Rod Weston said he wanted to make it clear that he was speaking as a Leadville and Lake County resident rather than as a school board member or representative of any other group.
The previously proposed system potentially ranks a single employee working in Lake County and earning $103,000 a year ahead of a single parent of four who lives in Lake County, but works in Vail and earns 80 percent of the county’s average income, said Weston.
“The economic value of a Vail worker bringing his or her paycheck back to Lake County is not valued in the proposed ranking,” said Weston.
“This ranking system will create or exacerbate those problems for the rest of this century. Schools will not be the only public institution facing these challenges,” said Weston.
John Nelson gave a statement regarding the proposed tier system on behalf of Full Circle of Lake County.
Nelson said Full Circle’s Family Resource Center works closely with more than 200 families in need of stable, affordable housing, many of whom work out of county. A large majority of Lake County’s immigrant community members have to commute to work, he added.
“We want to ensure that affordable housing is developed on a foundation of health and racial equity,” said Nelson. Because the majority of the county’s commuter population are people of color, deprioritizing these commuters will lead to an inequitable program.
Nelson disagreed with including individuals who make 200 percent AMI into the tier system, referencing home options on the market right now that would be well in reach for people who make this amount of money.
“There are other projects to serve the needs of the housing stock for higher wage employees,” said Nelson. “Affordable housing should be the piece of the puzzle that is built to help our community members who are most in need.”
There’s two different discussions happening right now regarding the tier system, said Galarza. The one that prioritizes workforce is an economic discussion, and the one that puts commuters and Lake County employees at the same level is an equity discussion.
“It is unique that Lake County is a bedroom community,” said Galarza. “But we have been like that for a long time.”
Race was discussed a lot during the housing meeting, but there’s also the issue of classism that wasn’t really touched on, said Galarza.
In general, people who work in town tend to be from higher socioeconomic backgrounds and typically already know how to get a mortgage, said Galarza. They likely have a parent or grandparent who owned a house and have that intergenerational passing of knowledge. “And that’s not always true with lower socioeconomic folk.”
Personally, Galarza said she feels that allowing people who already know how to work in the housing system to have access to opportunities before the people who don’t creates a clear discriminatory practice.
Whelihan said it’s also important to remember that depending on the affordable housing project and what kind of financing is in place, the proposed tiers might not be applicable at all.
A developer might have their own separate requirements for residency. A landowner who has a housing need for their own employees may want to prioritize workforce housing above other criteria, for example.
Matchmaking
While it may seem like it’s taking housing planners a long time to do anything, Galarza emphasized that it takes a while to establish the foundation to build and retain housing.
The Lake County Housing Department has introduced a matchmaking program that will hopefully provide some more instant relief for people in their housing search. “The matchmaking is really exciting because it’s something for now, and there’s such an immediate problem,” said Whehilan.
As part of the program, the housing department is reaching out to homeowners in the community to see if they have any space available for people to rent.
The housing section of the Lake County website has a form individuals can fill out to indicate whether they are seeking or offering housing. The housing department will then work to connect renters and landlords who might be a good fit for each other.
The goal is to build a network of renters, buyers, landlords and sellers who are interested in keeping housing local rather than just selling to the highest bidder.
Whelihan said the matchmaking program has yielded one success so far, even without any marketing.
The city’s short-term rental licensing efforts helped spark the matchmaking program. When Sarah Dae-Dallas was reaching out to people letting them know they couldn’t receive a Class 2 license due to the cap on short-term rentals, she’d connect them with Whelihan to see if they’d be interesting in offering their property as a long-term rental instead.
“There’s a lot of unknowns right now,” Galarza told the Herald. “Everyone’s trying their best, and no one’s coming at this in a malicious way.”
Community members who have additional feedback should email BOCC and City Council or speak at the July 19 public meeting.
