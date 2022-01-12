The Lake County School District Board of Education is preparing to submit a Building Excellent Schools Today application to address the future of Lake County Intermediate School, which faces millions of dollars in renovation costs. The board reviewed a draft of the application during a regular meeting Monday night.
Colleen Kaneda, a representative of Dynamic Program Management, the firm Lake County School District (LCSD) is partnering with during the grant application process, presented the draft, highlighting a tentative plan to construct a new Lake County Intermediate School (LCIS).
The Board of Education will vote on the draft during its next regular meeting, and hopes to submit an application by Feb. 4, the deadline for applications. During Monday’s meeting, several board members spoke in favor of a new school, which would extend from the new Lake County Elementary School (LCES).
For more than a month now, the Board of Education has discussed whether to renovate LCIS or build a new school. According to the Colorado Department of Education, the current LCIS building faces more than $14 million in required asset costs, although Kaneda said the state’s figures do not reflect building costs in Leadville, which would increase overall costs significantly.
The draft application that Kaneda presented Monday supports building a new intermediate school. The draft outlines a plan for a 40,000-square-foot addition to LCES where grades three through six would attend school. The new LCIS building would connect to LCES and students would share common spaces, including the cafeteria, gymnasium and media room.
In December, the Board of Education heard a presentation from Lyn Eller of Hord Coplan Macht, the architecture firm behind the new elementary school, on what LCIS could look like. The proposed building would stand two stories tall with 16 classrooms and a variety of resource rooms and offices.
According to LCSD’s 2019 master plan, expanding LCES would complete a district goal of campus consolidation. The draft also claims that the cost of building a new intermediate school would be slightly lower than renovating the current LCIS building.
The projected budget estimates total construction costs for a new LCIS building at nearly $26 million, including soft costs for the abatement and demolition of the current LCIS building. Should LCSD receive support from Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST), the district would match 38 percent of the grant, or about $9,804,000. If LCSD finds a partner to purchase the current LCIS building, demolition costs would be returned to BEST.
As the Board of Education approaches a final decision on whether to apply for funds to build a new school, it is also determining how to match the potential BEST grant. Despite early considerations to pay for a new building through the district’s general fund, the draft application highlights a plan to seek voter approval and pass a bond in November.
During Monday’s meeting, the board also discussed potential tax impacts of a bond and acknowledged that the public is already paying for two school district projects, an addition to Lake County High School and construction of the new LCES building. With a 10-year interest rate, the public would contribute about $2.75 a month per every $100,000 valuation of their homes. A 20-year interest rate would decrease that monthly figure to $1.54, according to Kaneda’s presentation.
Although a majority of the board spoke in favor of a new LCIS building, citing a longer lifespan and similar costs for renovation, board member Felicia Federico delivered comments rife with concern. Federico said that merging LCIS and LCES would create daily schedule conflicts, particularly over how to share common spaces. To curb conflicts, another board member proposed that LCSD add an auxiliary gymnasium to the BEST application.
Kaneda said that an additional gymnasium would weaken LCSD’s application. Alternatively, the board discussed adding an ask to November’s bond measure that would support an auxillary gym. LCSD might also ask for funds to renovate Federico Field in November. In response to space concerns, LCSD Superintendent Bethany Massey said LCES was designed to accommodate the merger.
LCSD expects to hear back about BEST funding in May if the district does in fact turn in its appliaction by the Feb. 4 deadline. Should the district receive a BEST grant and pass a bond, design work for a new school would commence in late 2022, with construction beginning in 2023. LCIS students would then move to a new school in fall 2024.
