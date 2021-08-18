The Leadville Trail 100 Run will return to Leadville this weekend after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will race more than 100 miles across Lake County, climbing over 15,000 feet.
The event will see several changes this year, including an outdoor athlete meeting and award ceremony, more competitive cutoff times at Twin Lakes and Winfield, and the removal of pacers from the Hope Pass inbound section.
Various notable ultra runners will compete in this year’s race.
For women, 2013 Leadville Trail 100 champion Ashley Arnold and 2019 Leadville Trail Marathon winner Tara Richardson will toe the start line. Competitive local ultra runner Annie Hughes will also race.
For men, 2006 and 2007 Leadville Trail 100 champion Anton Krupicka and 2015, 2016 and 2017 winner Ian Sharman will face off. Competitive local ultra runners Rodrigo Jimenez and Pat Cade will also race. Jimenez will run as this year’s Dream Chaser, attempting to pass as many runners as possible to raise money for the Leadville Trail Legacy Foundation.
On Friday, a mandatory racer meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Lake County High School (LCHS) football field, with packet pickup and drop bag drop off available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 135 E. Sixth St.
The ultra endurance race will begin at 4 a.m. on Saturday at the corner of Sixth Street and Harrison Avenue. The 25-hour cutoff time for a “big buckle” is 5 a.m. on Sunday, while the 30-hour cutoff time for a “small buckle” is 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Each runner is limited to two crew members (not including children under 16 years of age). Spectators are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
An award ceremony for racers will take place at the LCHS football field on Sunday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.