During the deluge in Leadville earlier this month which resulted in a record-breaking 1.7 inches of rainfall in one hour on Aug. 1, a manhole that serves a stormwater sewage system on North Poplar Street blew, flooding Flatiron Metalworks, a nearby business.
Photos and videos of the incident which circulated on social media during the storm garnered attention from elected officials and the public. According to Flatiron Metalworks owner Rick Lamberti, the storm cost him weeks in repairs and around $5,000 in damage to tools.
Following the event, Lamberti reached out to the City of Leadville to report the damage. Mayor Greg Labbe and City Planning Director Chapin LaChance visited the area a day or two later.
The manhole in question is notorious for flooding, according to Lamberti, who has been at his current location for three years. No one in the neighborhood would dispute that. But Lamberti said the flooding events have worsened over the last two years since construction of the Railyard began.
The basement of at least one home in the Railyard was also flooded during the storm this month, according to LaChance. Other homeowners in the subdivision reported yards that were saturated with water for days.
Two stormwater detention basins in the Railyard subdivision are tapped into the stormwater sewage system that is serviced by the manhole on North Poplar Street. Since the Railyard property is within city limits, the public infrastructure in the subdivision is subject to review by the City Planning Department.
After the heavy snowmelt this spring and subsequent flooding near Flatiron Metalworks, LaChance contacted the city’s engineer, who is a contracted employee, to review the stormwater sewage systems at the Railyard. The engineer conducts regular reviews of Railyard progress for the city.
“In short, there are absolutely deficiencies with the Railyard’s stormwater management system, and the city is aware of them,” said LaChance, who spoke with the Herald on Monday. He added that a copy of the engineer’s report has been delivered to the Railyard’s developer John Lichtenegger.
The main issue with stormwater management in the Railyard is the northern detention basin, which is connected to the flooding manhole on North Poplar Street via a pipe that runs beneath the highway, according to LaChance.
The engineer’s report lists two main issues with the northern drainage well. One issue is that the existing well is about half of the size it should be, according to approved design plans for the Railyard. The existing well is also missing a metal orifice plate, a key component that regulates the flow of water out of the basin. Without it, water has been able to flow at an increased rate into the system on North Poplar Street.
The engineer’s report states that the builder of the system attempted to bypass installing the orifice plate by covering up the inlet pipe with a strip of silt fencing fabric and piece of plywood supported by a wooden post, “which is a completely ineffective and unacceptable alternative,” according to the report.
City Council met last month to discuss the deficiencies outlined in the report and ultimately voted to grant Lichtenegger’s request to extend the deadline of his subdivision improvement agreement (SIA) with the city, which he was in violation of until the meeting.
LaChance said he has previously withheld building permits to enforce the SIA and is currently developing a system for enforcing the updated SIA.
In the meantime, the City of Leadville and Lake County Government are discussing which entity is responsible for maintaining the manhole on North Poplar Street. Although there is significant runoff from the Railyard, which is within city limits, the manhole itself is on county property. LaChance said he is drafting a letter on the issue which the county should receive this week. One near term solution would be installing a thicker pipe in the system that would accommodate more water flow.
“It would be nice if someone would just step up and take responsibility for this issue,” said Lamberti. “It’s clear to me that the town made a big mistake with the Railyard but I also really question the design of that culvert to begin with. This is an old issue that’s getting worse and worse.”
