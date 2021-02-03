The Lake County High School Nordic team competed in their first race of the season on Friday, January 29. A small group of Panthers took part in a 5.4 kilometer skate competition at Mount Massive Golf Course against athletes from Clear Creek, Nederland, Summit and Evergreen high schools.
The course wove through the trees and fairways of the golf course, undulating from slight inclines to slight descents. As one coach noted, “It was the perfect course for the first skate race.”
The boys were the first off the line, each individually starting in fifteen second intervals. Lake County had three athletes compete: Desmond Sandoval, Izayah Baxter and Elijah Wilcox. Baxter and Wilcox both attend Salida High School but compete for Lake County. Wilcox placed 13th, Sandoval 22nd, and Baxter 25th out of the thirty finishers. As a team, the boys were fourth out of the five schools.
“Elijah and Izayah did a great job for their first ever 5 KM Nordic race,” Lake County High School Nordic Coach Karl Remsen said. “They don’t get much time on snow since they are in Salida, so it was fun to see them skiing fast. Desmond has been getting stronger each week and is really focused on improving his skating. I could tell how much he has improved by how much of the course he was able to V-2.”
Five Panther girls also competed in a field of twenty-four competitors. Elona Greene led the team with a third place finish. Brynna Lenhard was next in sixth place, her first Nordic placement of her high school career. Violet Hill, Katie Sena (who attends school in Colorado Springs but races for Lake County), and Michaela Main were eighth, ninth, and 10th respectively to place all five Lake County racers in the top 10. With their finishes, Lake County won the girls race, edging out Evergreen by three points.
“It is nice that the girls won, but that was not a goal for today. Each athlete focused on her own technique, mental, or pacing goal and executed her own race plan. We wanted to gain experience and improve rather than focus on what the results were,” Remsen noted.
Athletic Director Mike Vagher mentioned at the conclusion of the event, “We are grateful to Dan Batwinas and the Leadville Cross-Country Ski Council for allowing us to race at the golf course and for doing such a great job grooming. The skiing was excellent today.”
The Lake County High School Nordic team will compete in their first classic race at Gold Run in Breckenridge on February 5.
