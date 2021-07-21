Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Board of Directors candidates Charles Abel II and Dan Daly were re-elected to their respective board seats during the electric cooperative’s annual meeting at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort June 9.
Abel represents Lake and Chaffee County consumers on the board as an at-large representative.
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA) officers were elected during the board’s regular monthly meeting in June. Joseph Redetzke was voted chair; Daly, vice chair; Geoffrey Gerk, treasurer; and Abel, secretary.
Redetzke is an at-large representative, and Gerk is the representative for Fremont County consumers.
The SDCEA Board of Directors is also comprised of David A. Volpe, representing the town of Buena Vista; Tommy G. Flower, representing Custer County; and Suzy Kelly, representing consumers in rural Chaffee and Lake counties.
Working as a group, board members employ the cooperative’s CEO, establish operating policies and direct the cooperative’s overall strategic business operating goals. SDCEA board members also commit to an educational course in utility operations and management in order to effectively carry out the responsibilities of governing the cooperative.
