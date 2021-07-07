The Board of County Commissioners voted to approve an application filed by Turner Management Company LLC to build a Taco Bell at 1717 N. Poplar St. in Leadville’s commercial corridor during a regular meeting earlier this month.
Turner Management’s owner, Fred Turner, purchased the lot last year and plans to build a 2,100-square-foot Taco Bell on the less than one acre lot that, costing roughly $2 million.
Prior to the Board of County Commissioners’ (BOCC) endorsement, the application was recommended for approval by the Lake County Planning Commission (LCPC) with several conditions of approval, including that the fast food restaurant install minimal lighting and signage. Turner Management Company LLC has also resubmitted design plans meant to better match Leadville’s “mountain motif,” as the development company’s owner, Fred Turner, said.
BOCC upheld those recommendations, and the Taco Bell will need further approval for lighting and signage plans from the Lake County Board of Adjustment.
Also highlighted in LCPC’s conditions of approval is a need for safe pedestrian walkways near the restaurant, especially before Leadville’s commercial corridor is further developed by the Railyard, said Commissioner Jeff Fiedler.
BOCC approval is the final consent that Turner Management Company LLC needed to begin construction. As Turner stated weeks ago during a public hearing on the project, construction would commence upon approval.
