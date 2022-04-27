Lake County Intermediate School students enrolled with Project Dream’s Friday programming celebrated Earth Day last week at Cloud City Farm. Students explored various aspects of the farm, including compost bins and greenhouses, and took notes about what they were learning. Students also visited the Lake County Landfill/Recycling Center and participated in multiple activities with the Mobile Learning Center.
