Work on the southern fire station has been stalled following a report issued by Dynamic Program Management detailing the amount of work needed on the second facility and how much it will cost.
According to Dynamic Program Management (DPM), the new project manager that the county brought on in June to complete the stymied project, the station will cost approximately $1.97 million to finish to the point of occupancy, Commissioner Kayla Marcella told the Herald.
As it stands, funding for the project is approximately $1.28 million short of the projected cost.
The original bid did not include a number of items required to finish the project, Marcella said.
The new projected cost is a combination of labor and design work required to finish the station to be ready for occupancy, and is the maximum amount DPM estimates the project will cost.
At the joint meeting of the Board of County Commissioners and City of Leadville officials on Sept. 29, the participants discussed the budget shortfall identified in the report.
To complete the station, which has been under construction since summer 2019, participants proposed the shortfall be made up in an equal, three-way split between Lake County Government, the City of Leadville, and the Leadville/ Lake County Fire Rescue’s fire fund budget, an operational fund managed by the department.
Under this arrangement, each of the three entities would have to pay approximately $426,000 to complete the project.
The final amount may be lower, if the county can recuperate costs from the work done under Peak 360 Services & Homecrafters, the previous project manager for the station that failed to deliver on a contract agreement with the county.
As it stands, the county is not yet sure if, or to what extent, it will be able to recover expenses through claims against the previous project manager, Marcella said.
Lake County is working with Hord Coplan Macht, an architectural firm hired to complete design work for the station, to identify deficiencies in past work done on the station.
DPM has offered a phased construction plan to accommodate the project’s current budget, the details of which are still being determined, Marcella said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.