The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department (LPD).
— On June 2, LPD responded to call of criminal mischief in the 200 block of East Ninth Street.
— On June 2, officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 200 block of Harrison Avenue.
— On June 3, LPD assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in the recovery of stolen property off U.S. 24.
— On June 3, officers responded to an animal at large problem in the 400 block of East 12th Street.
— On June 4, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 1600 block of Poplar Street.
— On June 7, officers responded to a report of a stolen dirt bike in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue.
— On June 7, community service officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Poplar Street for a report of an animal problem.
— On June 12, community service officers responded to a report of an animal problem on Ridgeview Drive.
— On June 12, community service officers were dispatched for an animal problem.
— On June 13, community service officers took a phone report of a possible theft in the 600 block of West Second Street.
— On June 15, LPD responded to Eagle’s Nest Apartments for a violation of a protection order.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat at editor@leadvilleherald.com and updated information will be published once verified.
