During the 24 hours of Colorado Gives Day, 259 donors contributed $50,027 to eight Lake County nonprofits.
2020 marked the first year that Lake County Community Fund (LCCF) was a regional champion for Colorado Gives Day and the first year the county had its own Lake County Gives Day platform online.
Colorado donors raised $50,050,610 for nonprofits across the state on Colorado Gives Day, breaking all records and expectations.
“My heart is overflowing today with gratitude and pride,” said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation, an organizer of the event. “We live in an amazing state and this proves once again how committed we are to showing up and helping our communities thrive. Colorado nonprofits work hard to keep our neighborhoods well and vibrant, and yesterday Colorado showed up for them.”
Colorado Gives Day is a 24-hour statewide movement celebrating and increasing philanthropy in Colorado through online giving. Presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank, Colorado Gives Day is powered by ColoradoGives.org, a year-round, online giving website hyper-focused on supporting 2,900 local nonprofits. Since its inception in 2010, and including last week’s giving, the event has raised more than $307 million for Colorado’s nonprofits.
“Considering the hardships we’ve all endured this year, it’s humbling to see over $50 million raised for Colorado nonprofits,” said Brian Larson, FirstBank Regional President. “We’re grateful for each and every donor who selflessly gave, and are reminded once again why we’re lucky to call Colorado home.”
Colorado Gives Day is an important fundraising event for many nonprofits. This year, with COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of fundraising events and in-person gatherings, the virtual, online giving event triumphed to boost nonprofit fundraising efforts across the state.
