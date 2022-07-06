The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) and Colorado Mountain College (CMC) are offering a course series on water quality in the Upper Arkansas Valley. The upcoming course on July 21 and 23 will focus on the impact of mining and restoration in the Leadville area, and will include a lecture and a field trip. Participants can register for the lecture, field day or both. Funding for the program is provided by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The lecture on July 21 will focus on the formation of acid mine drainage with case studies from Blackhawk to the recent Gold King Disaster. Lecture location will be determined based on enrollment, but a virtual option may be provided.
A field experience on July 23 will follow California Gulch through abandoned mining areas near Leadville, looking at changes in water and inspecting restoration efforts provided by the EPA in the late 80s.
Programs will be led by Devin Castendyk, who has over 25 years of experience studying the water chemistry of lakes, streams and groundwater in a wide range of environments, from pristine ice-covered lakes in Antarctica to acidic mine drainage in North America. He holds a Ph.D. in environmental science from the University of Auckland in New Zealand and a Master of Science in geology from the University of Utah and is a licensed professional geologist in the state of Wyoming. From 2005 to 2015, Castendyk was an associate professor of water resources at the State University of New York at Oneonta (SUNY Oneonta) where he taught undergraduate students how to protect and restore water quality in watersheds and aquifers. From 2014 to 2019, he brought over 100 students to Lake Atitlan in Guatemala to study water management and sustainability. Castendyk relocated to Colorado in 2015, and since that time, has worked as an environmental consultant for several international engineering firms. His primary work involves assisting the mining industry to minimize potential impacts on water quality. He has published one book and over 50 journal articles on mine pit lakes, permanent water bodies that develop within open pit mines after mining concludes which have the potential to become long-term issues for mining companies. Castendyk currently works as a senior lead consultant for WSP and is an adjunct professor at CMC in Salida.
To register, go to garna.org/whats-in-our-water. Each course component costs $10, and participants can register for either the lecture or field experience or both. Call the GARNA office at 719-539-5106 or email dominique@garna.org with any questions.
Through community collaboration, GARNA inspires a conservation ethic by providing educational opportunities and experiences so that those who live, work and play in the Upper Arkansas Valley are motivated to take care of the natural resources and leave a legacy of responsible use of the natural environment. GARNA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit environmental organization based in Salida, Colorado. To support GARNA’s work by becoming a member, please visit GARNA.org
