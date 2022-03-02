Last week, the State, Veterans, & Military Affairs Committee approved two bills sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) that aim to improve state and tribal partnerships with the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and the Southern Ute Indian Tribe.
“Colorado can do a better job at partnering with tribes,” said Senator Donovan. “These bills would give the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and the Southern Ute Indian Tribe a greater voice and closer ties with Colorado’s state government.”
The first bill, SB22-104, would broaden tribal access to state grant funding by requiring tribal governments and tribal agencies to be eligible for future state grant and benefit programs whenever possible. It would also seek insight into the inclusion of tribal governments and tribal agencies for already established state grant and benefit programs.
The Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs would be required, in consultation with the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, to submit a report to the Legislative Council identifying opportunities for tribal governments to be included in the operations or programs of the state as a partner.
“The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe has worked very hard over many years to develop and maintain a strong working relationship with the State of Colorado,” stated Manuel Heart, chairman of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe. “We believe that the government-to-government relationship is a very healthy one which benefits both sovereigns. Senator Donovan’s bills further the opportunity to work as partners, and we wholeheartedly support the bills and thank her for her leadership.”
SB22-104 passed the committee 5-0 and will now move to the Appropriations Committee for further consideration.
The second bill, SB22-105, seeks to improve communication between tribal governments and the state legislature by requiring the Senate and House to invite the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and the Southern Ute Indian Tribe to deliver an annual address to a joint session of the General Assembly each year. This will provide an annual opportunity to elevate the tribes’ needs and accomplishments.
On Monday, Feb. 28, the Senate voted 29-4 to pass SB22-105 during its third and final reading on the Senate floor. It will now move to the House floor for further consideration.
Melvin J. Baker, chairman of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, expressed the tribe’s strong support of SB22-105. “While the Southern Ute Indian Tribe is an independent sovereign nation within the exterior borders of the state of Colorado, our members are also citizens of Colorado,” Chairman Baker stated. “ And within our reservation boundaries live thousands of Colorado residents who look both to the tribe and the state for governmental services. This important legislation supports the government-to-government relationship between the Southern Ute Indian Tribe and the State of Colorado, and provides the tribes an opportunity to directly communicate with legislators on the concerns, needs and accomplishments of the tribes and their members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.