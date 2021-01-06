Who said it and why? The following quotations are taken from issues of the Herald Democrat during 2020. They are presented in no particular order.
“And, if anything, you’ll be able to say, with your perfect 2020 hindsight, that you made history.”
– Dominika Piech, valedictorian of the class of 2020, on graduating in 2020
“I think everybody’s been impacted in their own way.”
– Annette Barela, a medical assistant at St. Vincent Medical Clinic, on COVID-19
“Train hard and stay focused with your school work. But most of all have fun. Because if you don’t have fun there’s no point.”
– 1983 Colorado skimeister champion Roxanne Hall to Lake County’s 2020 skimeister participants
“Opening up is not the right word. It is like cracking the door and taking a peek to see what business we might be able to do in the next couple of weeks.”
– Lake County Public Health Agency Director Colleen Nielsen on Lake County’s transition to a safer-at-home model
“I prefer to see challenges as opportunities for new ways of operating.”
– Wendy Wyman, former Lake County School District superintendent, on overcoming challenges
“Whole families died in those rooms. They lost a lot of friends.”
– Betty Parks of her grandparents, Louis and Lizzie Springetti, who worked at the Clarendon Hotel when it functioned as an emergency hospital during the 1918 influenza pandemic
“Just walking on the vegetation alongside the trail can have very detrimental long-term effects. As few as five footsteps can kill many alpine plants.”
– U.S. Forest Service Colorado Fourteeners Program Manager Loretta McEllhiney on the importance of staying on-trail
“Prosecuting cases is a balancing act. The competing interests include harm to victim(s), rights of defendants, community safety, integrity of an investigation, availability of witnesses and more.”
– Fifth Judicial District Attorney-elect Heidi McCollum on prosecuting cases
“Obviously, I would love if everyone wore a face covering, but we don’t have the ability to require everyone to wear a face covering. Do the right thing.”
– Lake County Public Health Agency Director Colleen Nielsen on wearing masks
“The goal has been to create a ‘no wrong door’ system for community members as they seek assistance.”
– Lake County Community Fund Executive Director John McMurtry on the Lake County Unmet Needs Committee
“I don’t think we need to be in the business of selling public right-of-way for private parking.”
– City Council member Tim Hill on the city’s suspension of its private parking signage
“It has been my honor to serve our team, the hospital district and this community.”
– Former St. Vincent Health CEO Gary Campbell announcing his retirement
“I just can’t be on a yo-yo of one day we are on and one day we aren’t.”
– John Lichtenegger, Railyard developer, on delayed Urban Renewal Authority negotiations this summer
“The fact of the matter was that this event was gruesome.”
– Judge Catherine Cheroutes on Maria Day’s sentencing for the murder of John Martinez
