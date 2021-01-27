The City of Leadville voted to approve $49,078 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation business relief grant program, marking another wave of business relief money from local governments.
During its Jan. 19 meeting, City Council voted to give the money to the local nonprofit which has been coordinating economic relief efforts for Leadville and Lake County businesses throughout the pandemic.
The figure represents what was remaining of Leadville’s federally allocated CARES Act money, granted last year after Lake County applied for the aid and split the funds with the city.
The grants to be awarded using this money are part of the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation’s (LLCEDC) third round of grant funding, which had been put on hold while the organization sought funds to complete the process.
Since last year, LLCEDC has relied on a combination of city, county and in-house funding to award grants to eligible businesses to offset bills incurred during the pandemic-imposed economic slowdown.
To apply, businesses submit records of expenses demonstrating a need for the funding, and LLCEDC selects grantees through a random draw, LLCEDC Executive Director Marla Akridge told City Council during the meeting.
While City Council voted to approve the measure, the decision was not unanimous.
Council member Max Forgensi took issue with the process by which LLCEDC has disbursed funds and expressed concern that the program may be taken advantage of.
“Some of the businesses that were provided that [funding], I think they just asked for it to see if they could get it — they didn’t need it,” Forgensi said during council’s deliberation.
Other council members echoed concerns about the process by which the organization has granted money to local businesses, but ultimately approved funding the effort, partly as a result of the city’s remaining CARES Act funds not being earmarked for another use.
The money will be used to complete LLCEDC’s third round of grants. The corporation is also planning for a fourth round.
Though the funding was awarded to LLCEDC, it was shy of the requested $59,630 Akridge told City Council LLCEDC needed to complete its third round of economic relief.
