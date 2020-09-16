Lake County School District (LCSD) closed The Center Early Childhood Programs on Sept. 10 after receiving confirmation of two positive COVID-19 cases within the preschool’s employee/student population. The district, in conjunction with Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA), is also responding to one probable case of COVID-19 at West Park Elementary School.
LCPHA instructed The Center employee(s)/student(s) who tested positive for the virus to isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days or until cleared by medical release. Members of the infected individuals’ households who might attend or work at the school district were also asked to stay home.
LCPHA and LCSD then conducted contact tracing, identifying and notifying individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 through “close contact” at The Center and West Park. Close contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, includes: face-to-face contact within a six foot proximity of an infected person for 15 minutes or more, being within a closed room or space with an infected individual for 15 minutes or more, direct physical contact with an infected person and/or direct exposure to an infected person’s respiratory droplets.
When the Herald first asked LCPHA to disclose the specific dates the agency confirmed the positive COVID-19 cases associated with The Center, LCPHA said the information was not shareable due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. LCPHA later confirmed, in response to a Colorado Open Records Act request submitted by the Herald, that cases were connected to The Center in some way on Sept. 8 and Sept. 10.
The Center will remain closed through Sept. 20. The preschool began remote learning on Monday; boxed meals are available for students while the preschool is closed.
“We will miss seeing your children but understand this may be our new normal — moving between in-person learning (yellow) and full remote learning (red),” Holly DeBell, The Center’s director, wrote in a letter to parents.
On Sept. 10, two cohorts at West Park Elementary School were instructed to begin quarantining due to possible COVID-19 exposure. Cohorts are student groups that stay together throughout the school day, limiting the number of contacts each student has.
One cohort returned to in-person learning on Monday after LCPHA and LCSD concluded contact tracing. The other cohort is set to return by Sept. 23. A handful of other individuals will be able to return to school incrementally, based on their last date of exposure to the potentially infected individual, LCSD Superintendent Bethany Massey said.
At this point, LCSD has not adopted a policy for COVID-19 closure thresholds as public health metrics are routinely changing. However, a variety of unofficial counts are at play.
“One type of threshold we have responded to, in the case of The Center, is the number of staff having to quarantine, and the number of staff/substitutes available to cover classrooms to ensure we have adequate supervision of our students,” Massey explained.
Preschools across the state, including The Center, utilize different instructional methods, facilities and staffing levels than K-12 classrooms. These differences can lead to unique thresholds for school closures, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notes in its COVID-19 guidance.
In a LCSD Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, LCPHA Director Colleen Nielsen called the presence of COVID-19 within the school district “absolutely expected.”
“I’m not surprised,” Nielsen said. “What I’m thankful for is that we could link them out.”
As of Sept. 15, none of the cases associated with LCSD had resulted in secondary infections.
On Thursday, the Board of Education will participate in focus group conversations with staff, students and parents on LCSD’s response to COVID-19.
