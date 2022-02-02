City Council held a special meeting last week to discuss a new parking program within Leadville city limits. Although council did not vote on a specific path forward at the meeting, Mayor Greg Labbe alluded to changes on the horizon for the spring.
Though the discussion on parking within city boundaries is not new, the topic gained traction last March following a study conducted by Walker Consultants, a parking and transportation design firm based on the Front Range. The study identified daily trends in parking congestion and addressed the city’s current private parking program. Council has since discussed the issue at several public meetings.
In July 2020, City Council, citing legal advice, issued a moratorium on its private parking program, which had been in place for decades. Before the moratorium, homeowners near downtown could pay for private parking signs in front of their residences for an annual fee of $100. Labbe told the Herald that the program violates public right-of-way laws and has inspired dozens of illegal signs throughout Leadville.
In response, the city will terminate the private parking program effective April 30, an action council determined earlier last year. “If there is a sign out there after that date, we’re taking it,” said Labbe, who estimates there are 70 to 100 signs throughout the city, many of which are illegal. Labbe, who acknowledged that some residents will not like the action, promised a new system for residents who are ability impaired and rely on private parking signs for easy access to their homes.
During last week’s special meeting, City Council discussed a parking permit program for ability-impaired residents, the likely replacement for the private parking program, which could be implemented before April 30. Although the permit program is far from finalized, council members discussed how the system might work during the special meeting.
Labbe said a parking permit would be assigned to a vehicle instead of a residence or person, as selling public right-of-way to individuals is illegal. One permit would equate to 25 feet of parking space near a residence and would prevent non-residents from parking in permitted areas. Those interested in a permit will have to fill out a state-issued application proving ability impairment.
In the future, Labbe said council is interested in a neighborhood parking program, which would apply to residents who are not ability impaired but still struggle with parking. The mayor identified Walker Consultants and T2 Systems as potential partners to contract with on such an endeavor. Both firms have rolled out similar permit programs in towns throughout Colorado.
Labbe emphasized the need to focus on specific areas where the permit program is needed, or where parking is particularly congested. “We aren’t trying to solve problems where they don’t exist,” said the mayor, who suggested implementing the program one block off Harrison Avenue from Fourth to Eighth streets, at least to start. From there, council could assess further needs.
During last week’s special meeting, City Council also addressed the need for more public parking in Leadville, the solution for which is two-prong.
First, council discussed better signage directing visitors toward already-existing public parking options, to include the lot behind the Tabor Opera House, what Labbe called a chronically underused space. Next, council wants to acquire vacant lots within city limits to use for parking and partner with private entities who already own large lots, such as Life Time, the owner of the Leadville Race Series. Although Life Time’s lot on East Sixth Street is heavily utilized during the summer, it remains empty for most of the year.
“So much of this work is long overdue,” said Labbe. “There isn’t a solution out there that works for everyone, but we’re hoping to land on something that works for most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.