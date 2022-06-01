by Emma Gadeski
Herald Reporter
The 10th Mountain Division Foundation hosted its 64th annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 30 to honor fallen soldiers.
The memorial takes place each year at the 10th Mountain Division Monument on Tennessee Pass. The monument was dedicated in 1959 to honor the division’s soldiers who died in World War II.
This year’s event was conducted by Nancy Kramer, president of the 10th Mountain Division Foundation. It included a keynote speech from Col. Matt Braman, deputy commander of the 10th Mountain Division from its headquarters in Fort Drum, New York.
Speakers shared profiles of the fallen, honoring members of the WWII 10th Mountain Division and 99th Infantry Battalion, as well as modern division members.
The Canon City High School Junior ROTC did the posting and retiring of colors and a 21-round rifle salute. The 10th Mountain Living History Display Group raised the flag to full staff toward the end of the ceremony. Music was provided by the 4th Infantry Division Brass Quintet.
“This terrain around us today in Tennessee Pass and just a few miles away in Camp Hale is hallowed ground,” said Braman. “It marks the beginning of the division’s historic ascent to glory, and the troopers of the division today continue that climb.”
Almost ten years ago, Braman was conducting mountain training in the area. His group visited Camp Hale before a deployment to Afghanistan and met original members of the 10th Mountain Division.
“The impact of meeting these men as a new member of the 10th Mountain Division solidified the connection between its original members and its current members,” said Braman.
These soldiers made it their life’s duty as survivors to tell the story of the division, said Braman. But more importantly, they perpetuated the legacy of those who fell in the service of their country during a division climb to glory.
To honor those who have died in war, Braman said individuals can attend ceremonies, share their stories on social media, reflect on their lives in private, and honor their sacrifice by serving as they did and continuing to advance their legacy.
The 10th Mountain Division remains the most deployed division in the United States Army, said Braman. “As a member of the 18th Airborne Corps, America’s contingency corps, our leaders never failed to call upon mountain troops when a mission needs to be accomplished.”
When U.S. troops were evacuated out of Afghanistan last year, the division’s 4th battalion 31st infantry regiment, “the polar bears” were standing guard at the Kabul International Airport and United States Embassy, bookending two decades of the division’s involvement in Afghanistan that began in 2002.
The division’s latest endeavor is exploring training opportunities and exercises in Norway and potentially Finland and Sweden.
“But it’s safe to say that today, the sun doesn’t set on the 10th Mountain patch, and our troopers stand ready to defend freedom and defeat tyranny just as the original members did in 1943,” said Braman.
Retired marine officer Bill Welch served in Vietnam from 1968-1969 and is involved with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) post in Minturn.
He said post members always come out to the ceremony each year, and he’s also been honored by the 10th Mountain Division parades in Vail each year. “It’s really very rewarding to be involved,” said Welch.
Welch said he hopes future generations carry on with these traditions, but is concerned because there are less young volunteers who are eligible and willing to serve than in the past.
Micah Wright, a Living History Display Group member, is involved with organizing ceremonies like this one and setting up historical displays.
Wright said it involves a lot of time and effort to keep up with these preservation efforts, so it can be difficult to find people who are willing to help.
“So it’s kind of difficult getting involved in it young but once you do, it kind of catches on and you’ll never stop doing it,” said Wright.
