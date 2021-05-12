The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation announced three new board members this month: Teresa Blair of Denver, Ziska Childs of Carbondale and Amy Tait of Leadville. Stephanie Reveles of Leadville will hold the new position of youth liaison.
Jenny Buddenborg of Denver and John Nelson of Leadville have renewed for a second board term. Greg Decent of Edwards, Sara Edwards of Leadville, Natalie Lord of Denver, Carl Schaefer of Leadville, and John Edward Nelson of Leadville are continuing their terms. Schaefer and Tait are City of Leadville representatives, and Nelson is the Lake County representative.
The board’s officers include Jenny Buddenborg, president; Teresa Blair, secretary; Amy Tait, assistant secretary; Greg Decent, treasurer; and Sara Edwards, assistant treasurer.
The youth liaison is a non-voting member of the board who connects the needs of young people to the foundation’s plans for a community arts and heritage space at the Tabor Opera House. Reveles is a long-time Leadville community member. She performed in various musicals growing up and participated in high school choir. She has performed locally and at Carnegie Hall. Reveles previously participated in the Tabor Youth Collective, where she helped brainstorm ideas to engage youth in the arts and the opera house.
“Growing up in Leadville, I always had an inspiration to help Leadville and Lake County by bringing the English and Spanish-speaking communities together,” said Reveles. “I hope to make the Tabor Opera House a culturally welcoming place for Leadville’s youth and growing diverse community.”
“We are excited to welcome our new board members and new youth liaison,” said Buddenborg. “We also express our sincere thanks to Jane Gowing, who has stepped off the board after offering her dedicated service for two board terms. It has been a pleasure to work with Jane on a myriad of projects, including most recently her dedication to growing and strengthening our board of directors as chairperson of the Governance Committee, a role that she will continue as a non-board member volunteer.”
New members
Blair is a graduate of Drury University with degrees in business administration, accounting, economics, and exercise and sports science. She has over 30 years of experience in the biotechnology/pharmaceutical industry, holding various positions in sales, sales management and managed markets. Blair first visited Leadville and the Tabor Opera House in the early 1990s and took her first tour from former owner Evelyn Furman.
Childs is an eighth-generation artist. As a scenic artist for theater, film and television, her credits span over 300 productions, including “Phantom of the Opera” and “The Lion King” on Broadway. As an associate designer for IKDZ Inc. in New York, her CV includes national network commercials for Fortune 500 companies and a 20-year relationship with CNN, designing everything from broadcast media studio installations to art deco chandeliers. Childs currently works remotely with international clients and locally with the Aspen Ideas Festival and The Arts Campus at Willits. She is currently serving a second three-year term with the advisory board for the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen.
Tait has been a real estate agent since 2003 and purchased Leadville’s longest-running real estate office, Centennial Real Estate, in 2020. She stepped away from real estate for four years in 2012 to work at the restarted Climax Mine. She has a passion for community organizing and has served on various boards and committees, including the Lake County Housing Coalition, Lions Club, the Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce, District Accountability, and many others.
Board members serve three-year terms, the youth liaison serves a one-year term, and officers serve for one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.