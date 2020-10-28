Jennifer Buddenborg is the new president of the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation following former president Mary Ann Graham-Best’s resignation. Graham-Best resigned in order to devote more time to her family and friends and to enjoy Leadville’s mountain lifestyle.
“It has been an honor to serve the Foundation,” said Graham-Best. “I applaud the new leadership team in supporting the Tabor and the cultural and economic benefits the opera house will bring to Lake County.”
Buddenborg has worked closely with the foundation and City of Leadville since 2014, when she led the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s National Treasure campaign to save the Tabor Opera House. As a result of the campaign, the city purchased the Tabor, and the city and foundation formed a blueprint to revitalize the Tabor. Buddenborg has continued her commitment to the Tabor Opera House as a volunteer board member over the past two and one-half years as the board’s vice president and secretary.
“The foundation greatly appreciates the 11 years Mary Ann dedicated herself as a member of the foundation’s board of directors, especially the last two years that she served as board president,” said Buddenborg. “We are grateful to Mary Ann for leading the Tabor to a new life and launching its rehabilitation. Following the Elks’ remodel in 1902, this work is the Tabor’s first major rehab since its construction in 1879.”
Sara Edwards replaces the vacated vice president position. A Tabor volunteer for several years, Edwards recently joined the board of directors. She brings nonprofit management and leadership experience along with theater performance and management talent.
John Nelson, who has served nearly three years on the board of directors, replaces the vacated secretary position. Nelson contributes Leadville connections, a nonprofit advocacy background and live performance experience to the foundation.
Greg Decent continues his role as treasurer. Carl Schaefer, Jane Gowing and Natalie Lord remain in their board positions.
In 2021, the Foundation will focus on the following items:
— Completing the $1.5 million phase one building rehabilitation, launched in 2020, which brings critical repairs to masonry and windows on the building’s façade.
— Fundraising to support the next phases of the building’s rehabilitation, with a total cost now estimated at $14 million.
— Offering COVID-safe and diverse programming for 2021.
— Planning how to care for and publicly share the Tabor’s 1879 and 1902 collections of historic stage scenery. The 2020 Curtain Call workshops determined that these collections are some of the finest of their kind in North America.
More information on the opera house is available at TaborOperaHouse.net and Facebook.com/TaborOperaFoundation. The foundation’s board of directors is currently inviting letters of interest for new members. Anyone interested in volunteering should email infoandpress@taboroperahouse.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.