Happy Spring from the Lake County Recreation Department! We are all anxiously awaiting summer, but while we wait there are a few recreation programs coming up to keep you busy this mud season.
We are excited to be able to offer Community Hatha Yoga on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. The class instructor, Sarah, welcomes all ages and ability levels. Her classes focus on using breath and gentle movement to improve strength, posture, balance and flexibility. The class costs $6 per session. Punch cards are also available for purchase: 10 punches for $45 or 20 punches for $75. All seniors 60 and over admitted for free. Contact Felicia at ffederico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7484 with questions.
Back by popular demand is another session of Indoor Pickleball. Pickleball will run April 9 through May 14 from 5:30-7 p.m. on Fridays at the Sixth Street Gym. Pickleball is a popular sport among seniors, but is challenging enough for competitive athletes. It is played with a large paddle, whiffle ball and low nets. All equipment will be provided. Indoor Pickleball costs $30 for the whole session or $6 per night. Contact Felicia at ffederico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7484 with questions.
Youth Volleyball will start on Tuesday, April 20, at the Sixth Street Gym. Join this fun program to learn the fundamentals of volleyball. Participants will be divided by grade level to work on passing, serving, setting, hitting and court positions through a variety of drills and games. Participants who are ready will also work on base/free ball and rotations. Grades two through five will meet from 4-4:45 p.m. and grades six through eight will meet from 4:45-5:45 p.m., both on Tuesdays. Youth Volleyball costs $35 and the registration deadline is April 18. Contact Karen at klewis@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7494 with questions.
Call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494, or visit our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation with questions about Lake County Recreation Department’s programs or facilities.
