The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On February 7, deputies arrested Alexander Morgan, 26, of California on five outstanding extraditable warrants.
— On February 8, deputies responded to a cold theft call on Alpine Cirque. The case is currently under investigation.
— On February 9, deputies arrested Dustin Wells Gonzales, 37, of Leadville on a warrant out of Eagle County.
— On February 9, deputies escorted an aggressive male off Lake County Courthouse property. No charges were filed.
— On February 9, a deputy issued John Cain, 44, of Leadville a summons for driving under the influence.
— On February 10, a Leadville man filed a complaint about possible harassment. The case is currently under investigation.
— On February 11, deputies responded to a elk versus vehicle accident on U.S. 24. There were no injuries.
— On February 11, deputies arrested Joshua Valverde, 25, of Leadville after his missed his sentencing date. Valverde was sentenced to the Department of Corrections.
— On February 11, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence on Mt. View Drive. Rachel Mularski, 36, of Michigan was arrested and charged with third degree assault and domestic violence.
— On February 12, a male from Missouri reported a hit and run on Poplar Street. A report was filed.
— On February 13, a deputy responded to a vehicle that ran off the road on Colo. 91. The driver was not injured.
— On February 14, deputies received a call about theft of property on U.S. 24. A report was filed.
— On February 15, deputies responded to a REDDI report. Victor Christian, 53, of Leadville was issued a summons for driving under the influence.
— On February 17, a deputy responded to a vehicle that slid off the road in PanArk. The driver was issued a citation for careless driving and the vehicle was towed.
— On February 17, a deputy responded to a vehicle rollover on C.R. 24. The driver was issued a summons for driving an uninsured vehicle, exceeding safe speed conditions and failing to notify the police.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
